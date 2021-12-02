ST. PETER, MN — Frederick "Fred" E. Pehrson, age 80 of St. Peter, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Private family services were held. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Frederick Eugene was born December 31, 1940 in Nicollet County to Franklin Sr. and Kathryn (Sear) Pehrson. He is a 1960 graduate of St. Peter High School. Fred was united in marriage to Patricia L. Hager on June 6, 1961 at the St. Peter Catholic Church. They enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage together. Fred was employed for 33 years at Coca-Cola Bottling of Mankato and then 22 years at Palmer Bus Service in Le Center. He enjoyed snowmobiling, all type of sports and especially RVing. He and Pat traveled in the RV to warm places; making 15 winter trips to California over the years.
Left to remember Fred are his wife, Pat; children: Michael (DeeDee) and Terrie (Lance) Greene; 3 grandchildren: Haley, Keaton and Griffin; siblings: Deanna Hoffmeister, Wally (Laurie), Mary (Scott) Kreykes, Mark (Debbie) and Cathy Giefer.
He was preceded in death by four brothers: twin Frank Jr, Whitey, Jerry and Richard.