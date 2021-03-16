ST. PETER — Thor Albert Olmanson passed away December 4, 2020, after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on January 5 1959 to Myron "Dr. Don" and Barbara Fritsche Olmanson of St. Peter, Minnesota.
Thor became an icon of professionalism and expertise within the field of archaeology. The work he conducted and oversaw provided extensive information on the history and prehistory of Minnesota. He had many passions and talents beyond his professional career. He was very artistic, making leather goods and beautiful jewelry from stone, metal, antler, fossils, and bone. He traveled extensively to places such as Burma, Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Kenya, Ecuador, Galapagos Islands, Mexico, and Belize.
Thor leaves behind his beloved wife, Jill Stoffregen, stepchildren, Sophie Draper,
Robert Draper, mother Barbara Fritsche Olmanson, siblings: Eric (Andrea) Olmanson, Schelli (Ambrose) McCabe, Trudi (ElI Hoehn) Olmanson, Leif (Kris) Olmanson, Lori (Harold) Swick, numerous nieces & nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father Myron Donald Olmanson "Dr. Don".
Thor passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and showered with love and kindness. Rest gently, Thor. We shall all miss you.
For the complete obituary : https://everloved.com/life-of/thor-olmanson/#family