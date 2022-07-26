Ann Marie Maland

ST. PETER, MN — Ann Marie Maland, age 97, of St. Peter passed away on July 21 2022. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, July 31 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter with visitation beginning at 11:00am. Private family interment will take place at 3:00PM in Frost, MN. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.

