ST. PETER, MN — Ann Marie Maland, age 97, of St. Peter passed away on July 21 2022. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, July 31 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter with visitation beginning at 11:00am. Private family interment will take place at 3:00PM in Frost, MN. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Ann was born on September 9, 1924 in St. Paul, MN to Walter and Myrtle (Paulson) Thorsell. She graduated from Central High School and studied at the University of Minnesota, completing a Bachelor of Science degree with a certificate in Public Health Nursing in 1947. She worked for the St. Paul Family Nursing Service from 1947 to 1952.
Ann was united in marriage to Robert C. Maland on August 16, 1952 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN. They were blessed with seven children.
Ann and Bob served congregations in Brookings, SD and Bergen, MN before spending 16 years as missionaries in Brazil. They returned to the US in 1974, where Ann resumed her nursing duties and served churches in Odin and New Auburn, MN.
They retired to St. Peter, MN in 1990 and became members of Trinity Lutheran Church. Ann enjoyed being active in the ministry - facilitating women's groups, choirs, Sunday schools and bible studies.
She is survived by sisters Myrna Wolf and June McGrath, 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren: daughter-in-law Elizabeth Maland of Eagan, MN with Erik, Kari and Micah; daughter Katherine (Leif) Andersen with Michael and Heidi; son Peter Maland of Sarasota, FL with Ashley, Alex and Andrew; son Daniel (Camey) Maland of Madison, MN with Jacob and Jordan; and daughter Debra Maland of St. Peter, MN.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband Robert; children: Timothy, Stephen and Carla; mother and father; brothers: John, Walter & Mark Thorsell, and sisters: Jean Husebo and Lois Glaeser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Global Health Ministries, SW MN Synod Leadership Support Fund and Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter.
