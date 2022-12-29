SPH Year in Review.png

After two years of shutdowns and social distancing, 2022 was a year to rebuild.

Minnesota Original Music Festival Main Stage

The Minnesota Square Park pavilion lit up for the late shows at the first Minnesota Original Music Festival in St. Peter. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
Lange Chadderdon.jpg

Sheriff David Lange (left) Marc Chadderdon (right)
Akland Brand 19A

Susan Akland, Jeff Brand
Smallest Cog Mark Plotz

The Smallest Cog Bicycle Shop owner Mark Plotz repairs a bike in his shop. The bike’s owner is a client from St. Paul who traveled all the way down to St. Peter when the business moved to St. Peter so that Plotz could take a look at it. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Amber Seaver Realty

Real estate agent Amber Seaver of Keller Williams Preferred Realty, center, cuts the ribbon to debut her new home office in St. Peter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Altelier

Mother and daughter duo Cheryl Klages (left) and Alaena Klages (right) have stayed busy renovating the old Govenaires Thrift Store building into a new boutique storefront, Alteliér Creative. The store, set to open April 2, focuses on locally sourced and sustainable fashion, jewelry, artwork and more. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Allison Ellingson

Allison Ellingson opened The People’s Store in downtown St. Peter this month. The store features her own handmade textiles and ethically sourced home goods. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Healing Harvest

Brittany Brown owns and operates Healing Harvest, a new cannabis shop in St. Peter, with her wife Jennifer. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)
Säga

Emily Schoper (left) and Ashley McGowan (right) debuted Säga Beauty Collective in St. Peter this fall. The business acts as both an extension of Frey Salon’s services and an independent business focused on high-end cosmetic services. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter Gas War 2022

Kwik Trip and Clark Gas drove record low gas prices in St. Peter. According to GasBuddy, the $2.39 per gallon prices were the lowest in the state of Minnesota in mid-December. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Nicollet Plaza

The city of St. Peter approved a loan to Paddlefish Brewing Company, which intends to open in Nicollet Plaza next year. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bart Weelborg

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Bart Weelborg is developing a new commercial space near Hallett’s Pond which will house his new office and two or three other businesses. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
4.21 Dirt toss.JPG

Gathered officials toss dirt to close the groundbreaking ceremony. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
forensicsdirector.jpg

Carol Olson (left) is retiring from her post as DHS Forensic Services Executive Director as Soniya Hirachan (right) takes the reigns.
Lighthouse on Marshall

The Power Up Clubhouse, soon to be known as Lighthouse on Marshall, is able to see more clients and offer a greater range of services and activities at its new location on 1301 Marshall in St. Peter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Art Stroll 13

Bob Vogel, owner of Stained Glass Studio, shows his glassworks to 6-year-old Ben Borslein and 8-year-old Charlotte Borslein. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

