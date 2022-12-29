After two years of shutdowns and social distancing, 2022 was a year to rebuild.
The community of St. Peter took that sentiment literally, ushering in the new year with a wave of new commercial and residential development. As several longstanding businesses shuttered their doors, a litany of new businesses came to town: The Smallest Cog; Amber Seaver of Keller Williams Preferred Realty; Alteliér Creative; Healing Harvest; Harbor Home and Gifts; The People’s Store; Säga Beauty Collective; Kwik Trip — plus a new brewery set to open next year.
But it’s not just businesses that boomed. The local arts scene flowered with the development of a new music festival and art stroll.
Here are the top 10 stories of the year 2022:
1. Original Music Fest establishes foothold in St. Peter
Not even storm clouds could stop the seven days of song sweeping through St. Peter.
As the week of musical performances, competitions, classes and jam sessions came to a close on Sunday evening, organizer Eli Hoehn proudly declared the inaugural Minnesota Original Music Festival a success.
“Our 60 Hour Band Challenge was really fun and all the events worked out really well,” said Hoehn. “The biggest concern we had was the weather on Saturday, but we just turned the music around inside the pavilion and then the sun came out and we turned back toward the park and everything was great.”
From Monday, July 18 to Sunday, July 24, the inaugural Minnesota Original Music Festival drew musicians and music-lovers alike to a diverse array of activities in service of the festival’s goal to connect musical artists and help them navigate the music industry.
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, St. Peter High School was transformed into a music academy. Professional Minnesota musicians taught lessons on subjects like electronic music, improvisation, grant writing, booking gigs, recording, networking and more.
Minnesota musicians both professional and amateur were encouraged to break out their guitars, saxophones and electronic equipment for Wednesday’s Jam night.
But perhaps no other event is primed to build relationships between Minnesota artists like the 60-Hour Band Challenge. A total of 18 contestants were randomly sorted into six bands of three on Tuesday night and had just 60 hours to create and perform a set consisting of one cover of song, an altered cover song and their own original song.
The winners of the 60 Hour Band Challenge were invited to perform in the two-day concert series underneath the park pavilion which capped off the week of events.
2. Lange re-elected Nicollet County Sheriff; Brand takes back House seat
Facing a forceful challenge from a member of his office, Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange held on and kept his spot at the head of the county’s law enforcement outfit.
Lange beat out his challenger, Nicollet County Investigator Marc Chadderdon. The current sheriff took 63.8% of the vote, compared to Chadderdon’s 35.8%.
The race was not without contention, as Chadderdon claimed change is needed at the Sheriff’s Office. He harped on spending, saying the current sheriff has OK’d some wasteful expenses, and he called for better school shooter training and more transparency.
For his part, Lange said he is proud of what his department has accomplished in recent years, including keeping up with changing technologies and expanding dispatch services to better reach all residents in the county.
Similar to the 2020 election, proceedings were tight in St. Peter’s local House race between Democrat Jeff Brand and Republican Susan Akland. And the same as 2020, it was the challenger that came out on top.
Brand, who was the incumbent representative in 2020 before being ousted by newcomer Akland, managed to secure enough votes this time around. Brand came out with 51% of the vote to Akland’s 49%.
Maps were redrawn in 2022 after the 2020 United States Census, but Frentz’s district, despite changing numbers, was unaffected. The new District 18A includes all of Nicollet County, plus a small chunk of Le Sueur County, including Kasota, and a piece of Blue Earth County, including Lime Township.
Brand mostly relied on the eastern portion of the county, where the cities of St. Peter and North Mankato leaned blue, while the rest of Nicollet County, mostly rural, voted red.
3. Downtown businesses enter and exit St. Peter
St. Peter’s bustling downtown commercial district is witnessed a major shakeup as multiple long-standing businesses shut their doors this year, while a number of new stores moved in.
For years, Sticks and Stones was a local destination for unique women’s fashions, handcrafted jewelry, accessories and gift boxes, but in February, the brick-and-mortar business announced it was closing its location on 303 S. Minnesota Ave.
Another boutique in St. Peter’s downtown, Free Bird, closed its doors in late 2021. The store was a complement to Olita, which remains on Third Street in St. Peter and has another location in Hutchinson.
Hopes that Godfather’s Pizza might reopen its restaurant on 225 S. Minnesota Ave. were dashed, as the building was put up for sale. The pizza chain’s St. Peter location has been closed since July of last year, due to staffing shortages.
One business, Century 21 Atwood at the north end of St. Peter’s downtown stretch, lost its workspace, due to a fire in December. The building where the realty office was located still stands, but its future is in question. Century 21 Atwood is still doing in business in St. Peter but currently only has its Mankato office.
This summer, Mike Sweetman, owner of the panino, pizza and sports bar Extra Innings, announced the restaurant’s closure on its Facebook page, effective July 12. Since then, the downtown eatery has remained locked up with a note on the front door to notify hungry passersby of the news.
But this may not be the end for the Italian sports bar. Sweetman said the closure is temporary, and he hopes to have the St. Peter location reopened in 2022.
Though Minnesota Avenue lost a handful of businesses, the downtown area welcomed plenty of new faces this year.
The Smallest Cog Bicycle Shop, owned by former urban planner and current bike commuter Mike Plotz, has been helping the people of St. Peter utilize the city’s bikeable roads and trails since its opening in Oct. 2021.
Just in time for the spring housing market, real estate agent Amber Seaver, of Keller Williams Preferred Realty, planted her home office in the city of St. Peter.
For Cheryl and Alaena Klages, there’s no mother-daughter bonding activity quite like opening a business together. Driven by their shared passion for fashion, the duo is finally made their dream of a family-owned boutique a reality upon opening Alteliér Creative this spring.
Alteliér Creative is focused on providing sustainable fashions for women sourced from small businesses in the local area and the Midwest. Rather than promote a fast fashion business model, daughter Aleana Klages said Alteliér is centered around long-lasting and unique pieces customers won’t find in major stores.
The former storefront of Sticks and Stones is now occupied by local retailer, The People’s Store, specializing in ethically sourced sustainable home goods made by independent artists and small companies.
The product line includes handmade quilts and fabrics sewn and naturally dyed by owner Allison Ellingson herself, who possesses an MFA in textiles from the Art Institute of Chicago.
As the state of Minnesota continues to embrace legal cannabis, the budding industry is planted its roots in downtown St. Peter. This fall, wives Brittany and Jennifer Brown, of Scott County, opened the doors to their new business: Healing Harvest at 1123 S. Minnesota Ave. Located between Dunkin’ Donuts and CCF Bank, the business aims to showcase what they say is the healing power of hemp.
This fall, two downtown residential/commercial buildings making up RöK Lofts is finished construction and opened its doors to new tenants and medical spa Säga Beauty Collective.
Combined, the apartment complexes brought 36 new residential units to downtown St. Peter — consisting of 24 one-bedroom, four two-bedroom and eight studio style layouts.
Säga Beauty Collective debuted as the latest venture of Frey Salon owners Ashley McGowan and Emily Schoper, centered around providing an array of high-end cosmetic services that can’t be found anywhere else in town.
Säga’s namesake comes from the collective of specialists coming together to offer services ranging from cosmetic tattooing to botox injections, chemical peels, spray tanning and more.
4. St. Peter gas prices hit statewide low amid price war
The Twin Cities has the Mall of America, Mankato has Minneopa Falls, but in these inflationary times, St. Peter has one of the most valuable attractions of all: cheap gas.
Earlier this month, gas prices hit a low of $2.39 per gallon at Clark Gas Station and the south side Kwik Trip on Dec. 15. At the time, these prices were the lowest throughout the state according to GasBuddy.
The shift in the local gas landscape followed the opening of a second Kwik Trip in St. Peter this August.
5. Brewery prepares to open in St. Peter next year
Paddlefish Brewing Company is currently just a name on a page, but if all goes according to plan, the name could be featured on signage at the Nicollet County Plaza as early as spring 2023.
Founded by Eric Johnson, Luke Dragseth and Dave Long, Paddlefish Brewing Company takes its name from the growing paddlefish population in St. Peter. The owners intend to lease 2,120 square feet of space in Nicollet Plaza, which would be divided into a 560-square-foot brewery and a 1,506-square-foot taphouse separated by a glass wall.
The owners considered Nicollet Plaza an optimal place for the business, due to its placement near Hwy. 169 and the potential for outdoor seating extending into the private parking lot.
6. Business, housing development headed for Hallett’s Pond
Construction on the 6,600-square-foot commercial development near Hallett’s Pond has neared the final stages and will soon be ready to open its doors to new businesses.
Just north of Hy-Vee, adjacent to Hallett’s Pond on Old Minnesota Avenue, Project Lead and Edward Jones Financial Advisor Bart Weelborg considers the site a prime location for retailers, medical and professional services or even some new restaurants.
Edward Jones is the one confirmed occupant at this stage in development. Once construction is completed, Weelborg will move out of his current office near Gustavus, an 1,800-square-foot section on the south side of the development.
Also at Hallett’s Pond, developers broke ground on a planned 70,000 square-foot multi-family apartment complex earlier this month. Capitol Lofts, will feature 57 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units right outside Hallett’s Pond on a parcel of land west of Hy-Vee. The building is due for completion by Winter, 2023.
Alongside Capitol Lofts, a new city park is also coming to Hallett’s Pond. BRM Holdings gave the city of St. Peter 0.9 acres of the privately owned land near the Capitol Lofts site to develop a park. The public, the developer, the Park and Recreation Advisory Board and Public Works Department will have input on the planning. The park will be accessible through dedicated community trails off Third Street.
7. State officials break ground on Highway 14 four-lane expansion
Federal and state lawmakers joined local mayors and Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) officials last Tuesday to commemorate the start of construction on a four-lane expansion of Hwy. 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.
The groundbreaking ceremony, held outside the MnDOT Courtland Truck Station, launched construction on a 12.5 mile segment of road between Nicollet and New Ulm. Current estimates target a completion date of fall 2023.
Todd Kjolstad, a MnDOT transportation specialist, said the project’s primary concern was improving safety conditions on the roadway, which can see as many as 600 large trucks enter the highway traffic per day. In 2020 alone, there were two fatal crashes on the stretch.
High risk intersections including New Ulm Quartzite Quarries, residential neighborhoods are Jeremy Drive, Kohn Drive and the Minnesota Valley Lutheran School are to receive newly-constructed J-Turns. Right turn lanes will also be added at all public schools and left turn lanes at all median crossings.
The four lane divided highway will also bypass the city of Courtland and feature interchanges at the Courtland bypass and County Road 37 in New Ulm.
“Completing this project will strengthen Minnesota’s rural economy by connecting our rural communities with our city centers,” said MnDOT District 7 Engineer Greg Ous.
8. St. Peter Regional Treatment Center Forensic Services welcomes new leadership
After a decade-long career overseeing a historic renovation of the Forensic Mental Health Program at the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter (formerly known as the Minnesota Security Hospital), Forensic Services Director Carol Olson is retiring from her post at the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
In her stead, eight year DHS Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Soniya Hirachan was promoted to the executive director position, overseeing all mental health programs on campus in St. Peter (except for the Sex Offenders Program). The position manages the campus inpatient hospital and supervised nursing home, which provide treatment to patients civilly committed as mentally ill and dangerous.
Hirachan joined DHS as a staff psychiatrist in what used to be called the Competency Restoration Program and has spent the last five years serving as Forensic Services medical director.
Hirachan’s work as a staff psychiatrist began at a rocky point in the hospital’s history. In 2011, the Minnesota Security Hospital was placed under a conditional license for the overuse of restraint and seclusion on patients when there was no imminent risk of harm. The hospital was ordered to improve staffing levels, training and facilities or risk a revocation of its license.
“There was an energy behind wanting to do better, wanting to create a culture of therapeutic environment,” said Hirachan. “I saw that people were really committed to wanting to make that change, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Olson was at the forefront of changes to the facility’s culture and environment. In 2012, she took over as executive director after administering the Community Behavioral Health hospitals in St. Peter and Rochester. The director pushed for a culture change in addressing difficult patient situations, calling for use of non-conflict resolution for patient-staff encounters.
“When I first came here, the focus was really toward security and safety,” said Olson. “While that’s really important, it has to be balanced with patient care and delivering of active treatment and building hope for the patients, so they can return back to society and be successful members of the community.”
The executive director further campaigned for a total $126.5 million in state spending to finance an extensive remodel of the Forensic Services campus to create a more therapeutic environment.
9. Lighthouse on Marshall enjoys greater space for activities at new location
After adopting a new location — and a new name — Nicollet County’s Lighthouse on Marshall, formerly, Power Up Clubhouse aims to stand as a beacon of hope and comfort for community members struggling with mental illness.
This spring, the Power Up Clubhouse moved into its new home on 1301 Marshall Street in St. Peter. The site, which was purchased by Nicollet County last December for $800,000 in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, features more room for gatherings, staff offices and outdoor activities to help foster social bonding and mental health recovery.
The stigma-free space offers around 60-70 active members activity and recovery groups like exercise groups, men’s and women’s groups, cooking classes, crafting activities, medication education and budgeting assistance.
“It really runs the gamut from recovery based activities to recreational,” said Community Support Social Worker Kelly Miller. ”We try to do as many educational groups as we can like walking and talking and exercising.”
Outside of structure activities, members can drop-in to hang out with other members, watch television, get a cup of coffee, craft and more.
10. St. Peter Art Stroll connects community with creatives in debut
Though the Art Stroll coincided with the first major snowfall of the year, the cold weather didn’t deter community members. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown St. Peter was bustling with a steady stream of strollers braving the cold.
Custom-made brochures and signage guided strollers on their local art pilgrimage. Local businesses, like the St. Peter Food Co-op, housed the photography of Zach Baldwin and Emily Stark, while Altelier Creative featured Larissa McConnell’s fiber arts, the Smallest Cog exhibited the paintings of Judith Forester, and Contents carried Roxanne L. Schoeb’s ceramics.
Creatively-inclined business owners got in on the fun as well. Eric Ouren, of Ouren Instruments, exhibited his collage work at his music shop alongside Tin Can Valley printmaker Craig Kotasek. Allison Ellingson, owner of the People’s Store, showcased her handcrafted quilts. At the Stained Glass Studio, Bob Vogel was wowed by the turnout.
“I’ve had more people in here than I have had in six months,” said the artist and owner of the studio. “Usually, I get one or two people in here a day. I’ve not had that many people ever.”
Following the Art Stroll’s popular reception, organizers are beginning to lay the groundwork for the event’s return next year. Organizer and artist Bryan Holland said the crowd exceeded his expectations and the Art Stroll Committee will be surveying participating artists for feedback to guide the direction of the next event.
“It sounds like everybody had great turnout and crowds,” said Holland. “I was busy at my place pretty much all day — from the time we opened until the time we closed.”