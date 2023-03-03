In her work as a non-fiction author and former journalist, Rachael Hanel seeks out the stories of those who have been traditionally overlooked.
The Mankato author's instinct to examine the unexamined life drew her to the story of Camilla Hall, a young St. Peter woman who became involved in the Symbionese Liberation Army and the infamous kidnapping of Patty Hearst. Hanel's search to unearth Hall's motivations led to the publication of her most recent book, “Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman’s Path from Small-town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army.”
Hanel, who also serves as president of the Arts Center of Saint Peter board, has been invited to share the experiences and insights she gained in researching and writing Hall's story at the 18th annual St. Peter Area Women Celebrating Women event.
In line with the 2023 National Women's History theme “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” the Women Celebrating Women Committee invited the Minnesota State University Professor of Creative Writing to speak in recognition of the women who devote their lives to storytelling.
"We choose to use the National Women's History month theme and National Women's History month was put into effect actually in 1980 when President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation for National Women's History Week," said Marilyn Rundell of the Women Celebrating Women Committee. "During that time, throughout the country there are events taking place to acknowledge the accomplishments of women and that's where St. Peter picked up from."
Women Celebrating Women takes place on Tuesday, March 28 at the Jackson Campus Center at Gustavus Adolphus College. A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Single tickets are $30 and the cost of a table for six is $200 and are available through St. Peter Community Education at www.stpetercommunityedonline.com or by calling 934-3048 ext. 1. Reservations are required and are due March 13.
At the event, one woman nominated by her peers will be recognized for her leadership and commitment to the community.
"The recipient chosen each year is not some committee trying to pick out this person or moving around the community from this group to that group, these are all done by nominations by people within the community," said Rundell.
Hanel has experience in both telling other people's stories as well as her own. In her first adult non-fiction book "We'll Be the Last Ones to Let You Down: Memoir of a Gravedigger's Daughter," Hanel reflects on her own life growing up among the cemeteries maintained by her father in Waseca.
Hanel noted there were different challenges when it came to writing from her own perspective and telling the story of Camilla Hall, who was no longer alive to share her own.
"When I was writing my memoir, those were obviously my memories, but I was also writing about my Dad and grandparents, people I knew really well," said Hanel. "Even though they had passed on, I felt comfortable writing about them and writing about their perspectives."
"Camilla was a very different circumstance. She has died, there was no way for me to meet her, so I really had to think longer and harder about, 'Does she want this story told?' What's the best way to tell it?' What kind of responsibility to I have? I did do a lot of consideration of that and really wanted to take that responsibility seriously."
For Hanel, taking on the responsibility of telling stories like Camilla Hall's can both deepen contemporary understanding of how people lived and thought in the past as well as people's choices in the present.
"It helps us understand them better and understand their choices better and that helps us overall better understand the humanity that is all around us if we can really take the time to learn about the people who have come before us," said Hanel.
When she first started writing "Not the Camilla We Knew," Hanel said she didn't set out with the idea of writing about a woman's perspective, she simply thought it was a good story to tell. But after finishing the book, Hanel came away wanting to intentionally highlight the lives of more women.
"Now that I've done it, I really feel like I want to be more intentional about it because I think there are a lot of women's stories out there that have maybe been overlooked throughout history," said Hanel.