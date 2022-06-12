...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
spotlight
Woman accused of injuring passenger in drunk driving crash
A New Ulm woman is accused of injuring a passenger after crashing her vehicle while intoxicated in rural Nicollet County.
Ashlyn Elizabeth Donner, 21, was charged with three felony counts and three gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation, a gross misdemeanor third degree DWI, and two misdemeanor DWI counts.
According to the criminal complaint, Donner was driving a vehicle in rural Nicollet County with a passenger on Jan. 2 when she ran it 35 yards off the road into a field in a single vehicle rollover crash. The passenger reportedly suffered from a broken sternum due the crash.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, Courtland Fire Department and multiple Mayo Clinic ambulances responded to assist the injured women. A witness at told police they were partying with the women that night and saw the crash from a separate car.
Upon investigating the scene, a deputy concluded the vehicle went off the road into a ditch and jumped the driveway of a nearby residence. The car flew through the air before hitting the ground in the field. The impact caused the car to roll over before coming to a stop.
The Sheriff's Office indicated Donner's breath smelled of alcohol and a toxicology report on her the next morning showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.165, more than twice the legal limit.