A New Ulm woman is accused of injuring a passenger after crashing her vehicle while intoxicated in rural Nicollet County.

Ashlyn Elizabeth Donner, 21, was charged with three felony counts and three gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation, a gross misdemeanor third degree DWI, and two misdemeanor DWI counts.

According to the criminal complaint, Donner was driving a vehicle in rural Nicollet County with a passenger on Jan. 2 when she ran it 35 yards off the road into a field in a single vehicle rollover crash. The passenger reportedly suffered from a broken sternum due the crash.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, Courtland Fire Department and multiple Mayo Clinic ambulances responded to assist the injured women. A witness at told police they were partying with the women that night and saw the crash from a separate car.

Upon investigating the scene, a deputy concluded the vehicle went off the road into a ditch and jumped the driveway of a nearby residence. The car flew through the air before hitting the ground in the field. The impact caused the car to roll over before coming to a stop.

The Sheriff's Office indicated Donner's breath smelled of alcohol and a toxicology report on her the next morning showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.165, more than twice the legal limit.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments