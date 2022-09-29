Rising personnel insurance costs and maintenance needs for the public library are contributing to an 8.5% preliminary tax increase to the city of St. Peter’s 2023 budget and levy approved by the City Council Monday.
The city’s tax capacity saw a whopping 17% increase, but that was mostly driven by rising residential property values, so residential property owners are likely to see a significant bump in their tax bill. Under the preliminary levy, an owner of a homestead currently valued at $175,000, which rises 17% in value over last year, would owe $737 on their tax bill — an additional $85 (13% increase) over last year.
The sharp rise in local property values has also allowed the city to collect more revenue, while dropping the tax rate by over 3% to a 47.8% rate — the lowest municipal tax rate since 2016. As a result, property owners who did not see a significant growth in value can expect to pay less this year.
The gross $300,000 levy increase partly stems from a $283,000 increase to the general fund, primarily driven by 3% cost of living adjustments for employee wages and a 7.5% increase in medical insurance costs.
The total additional expenditures were partly offset by a $50,000 reduction in street maintenance, since there is no ADA transition work planned for next year, a $25,000 reduction in building maintenance, and a $146,000 cut to the Parks Department budget, due to prior debts for park improvements being paid in full.
There is an additional $660,000 in the budget reserved for new equipment, including the replacement of a $275,000 dump truck, a $295,000 chiller for the Community Center and $90,000 for painting the pool.
The Library Fund is receiving one of the most significant budget increases. The tax levy adds $78,500 to a total $362,000 library fund to maintain the building. But even with the increase, library expenses will be nearly $86,000 above revenues, if programming levels remain the same as last year.
“It’s a 20-year-old building, and the funds are needed just to keep up with maintenance,” said St. Peter Finance Director Sally Vogel.
Based on current projections, the city anticipates expenditures to outweigh revenues by $389,000. When combined with $105,000 in the restricted fund balance for Fire Department equipment, the city’s general fund balance is expected to drop from $4.8 million to $4.3 million at the end of the fiscal year.
“This is not a good or bad thing; it is just the plan, and we are happy that our understanding of these issues has evolved over the last number of years,” City Administrator Todd Prafke wrote to the City Council.” Based on your Fund Balance Policy for the general fund, which says the reserve should be ‘35% to 50% of the following years budgeted expenditures,’ we believe this is acceptable.”
Between now and December, St. Peter may lower — but not raise — the levy amount before the City Council approves the finalized budget. However, city staff do not anticipate major changes before the budget is finalized.
School levy
The St. Peter Public Schools preliminary budget and levy is staying largely consistent with past spending. At a Sept. 19 School Board meeting, the district approved a 0.94% ($67,000) increase to the preliminary levy.
Business Manager Tim Megner described this year’s budgeting as fairly straightforward. The changes largely stem from the expansion of the school district’s tax base, as well as a negative adjustment in enrollment, due to the district overestimating the number of students in last year’s projections.
“We’re somewhat of a property poor district, compared to a lot of them, because of our smaller footprint, but with the rise of the values, we became less so,” said Megner. “Some of the levy components are equalized, so you still get the same amount of revenue, say $1,000, only the percentage that goes to the levy and aid adjusts, so a little more goes to the levy this year. That increase offset the decrease from the enrollment drop.”