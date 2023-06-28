Sweeping cuts to teachers and staff, combined with a surge in school spending by the Minnesota Legislature have positioned St. Peter Public Schools to build up its financial reserves during the upcoming school year, according to the district's preliminary budget. 

North Elementary School Classroom

Enrollment is projected to drop in the coming years at St. Peter Public Schools, hurting the district's funding. Increased state funding is helping to offset at least some of that loss. (Photo by Kurt Hildebrandt/St. Peter Public Schools)
  

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

