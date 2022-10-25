The Souls of Valkyrie, which included Sharon Nourie, Colleen Beranek, Elizabeth Nixon, Nancy Michaelson, Janet Versassen and Jasmin Bonhert was one of the many teams that participated in the 2019 St. Peter Halloween Fun Run. (File photo)
It’s that time of year for trick-or-treating, haunted houses and costume parties. Here’s how people are celebrating Halloween in St. Peter and Nicollet County.
The good old fashioned Mill Pond Haunted Hayride is back for its eighth year. Between Oct. 28-29, the Mill Pond Haunted Hayride will take visitors on a tour of spooky sights from 7-11 p.m. Each hay rack features a special tour guide, who will tell jokes and stories as guests encounter creepy clowns, snowmobiling skeletons and other scares in the Mill Pond Park tour.
A handicap accessible ramp is available, so that anyone may join in on the fun. Proceeds from the event benefit the Nicollet County Trails Association to help maintain area trails. Enter near 300 S. Front St. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-13 and free for children 5 and under.
Celebrate Halloween with wines and spirits on Oct. 28 with Halloween at Chankaska. The night of dancing, drag and drinks begins at 7 p.m., with entertainment by Mankato drag troupe Drag Me With a Spoon and music by Triple Falls Dj. Tickets are $25.
The St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the St. Peter Halloween Fun Run on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29. Adults and children alike should be prepared to bring their best costumes that won't slow them down for a chance to win awards and prizes.
Participants should arrive at St. Peter High School between 8-9 a.m. for check-in and same day registration. The lineup for the 5K begins at 9:15 a.m. before the 5K start at 9:30 a.m. Lil' Monster Dash for the kids kicks off at 10:30 a.m. after the conclusion of the 5K, and awards will be distributed at approximately 11 a.m.
The overall fastest men and women will receive awards, as well as the top two males and females in each age category: 12 and under; 13-18; 19-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69 and 70 and up. There will also be costume awards for teams and prize drawings that all participants are eligible for.
Same day registration is $40 for the individual 5k and $18 for the Lil' Monster.
