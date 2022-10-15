Bill Kautt is running unopposed to retain his seat on the St. Peter School Board after being appointed to the vacant position in October 2021.
The St. Peter Herald asked Kautt a couple questions about his bid, and his answers are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the St. Peter community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Bill Kautt
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired (35 years as a teacher in the St. Peter school system, 30 years in the Minnesota Army National Guard, 12 years with the Minnesota School Boards Association)
Education: High school graduate, St. Paul Harding, BA in history from Gustavus Adolphus College, MS in School Counseling from Minnesota State Mankato, and MS in strategic studies from United States Army War College
My wife and I have lived in St. Peter for fifty years. We raised three sons who graduated from St. Peter High School. I had a 35-year career in education and served in the Minnesota National Guard for 30 years. Also, I worked for 12 years serving school districts with MSBA. I am currently on the school board, appointed to fill a vacancy last October. In the past, I have served on the school district’s World’s Best Workforce Committee and the Activities Director’s Advisory Committee. I also have served on the St. Peter Parks and Recreation Advisory board.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I am running, because I want to finish the work the school district is currently working on. The district is developing a strategic plan for the next five years concentrating on high achievement for all, a safe and welcoming environment, and effective and efficient systems. The School Board is also, through a grant from the South Central Service Cooperative, working with Longview Education to develop a deeper understanding of equity in education. The goal of this work is to develop a belief statement regarding Education Equity for the St. Peter Public Schools.
The most significant issue the school board has is the development of the budget. If the school district wishes to increase its levy above what is authorized by the state, it must go to the voters for their approval. Therefore, the school board must be very diligent when approving its budget because it has limited revenues, and by statute, it cannot budget into what is referred to as statutory operating debt. The board must balance the desires of the community against the limited revenue and make decisions on the basis of what it perceives is best for all of its students. The board must examine all expenditures and balance the need for curriculum materials with costs necessary to pay all employees a competitive wage and benefit program.