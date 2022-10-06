Two candidates will be on the ballot in the Senate District 18 race.
Incumbent Nick Frentz is running on the Democratic ticket. Challenger Mark Wright is running on the Republican side. The district, mostly unchanged after the 2020 Census redraw this year, covers Nicollet County, Mankato and Eagle Lake.
The St. Peter Herald asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the District 18 area, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Nick Frentz
Age: 59
Occupation: Lawyer
Education: Macalester College, BA 1984; William Mitchell College of Law, JD 1987
My wife of 34 years and I have lived in Nicollet County since the 1980s, and all four of our children were born and raised here. I’ve served the St Peter area in the Minnesota Senate since I was first elected in 2016. As a part of my work in the senate, I have met countless times with city and county officials, including annual reviews, legislation discussion, and on individual matters for residents. I also serve on various volunteer boards and organizations in the area. My volunteer interests include youth sports, church, economic development, and education.
Mark Wright
Age: 69
Occupation: Part time consultant with the Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation
Education: BA Ripon College, MBA Columbia University Graduate School of Business
I am a resident of North Mankato and my work over the past four years has connected me with many small businesses throughout nine southern Minnesota counties.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Frentz: I’m running so I can help people. That includes me providing service to the district as a whole, and to people as individuals. The most pressing needs of our communities include, education, quality of life, public safety, housing, economic development, higher education, and basic infrastructure like roads, bridges and water treatment. We also have to serve those members of our community who struggle with homelessness, mental illness and other challenges. We are all in this together.
Wright: This is my first attempt at a political office, and I intend to bring my skill set and business experience to develop solutions to the three primary issues affecting the residents of District 18. These issues are inflation, public safety and the quality of public education.
What is your stance on abortion and its regulation?
Frentz: I am pro-choice. While I understand and respect the views of all Minnesotans, I simply don’t think the government should be taking away the freedom of a woman to make these personal and private decisions.
Wright: I am pro life. “In Minnesota, choosing to have an abortion is a right protected by the Minnesota Constitution (Doe v. Gomez). That protection is separate and independent from the U.S. Constitution (MN Department of Health).” I do not believe there will be any action to change this in the near future. Attempting to alter this would require a majority vote of the Minnesota House and Senate and a majority vote of the electorate. Minnesotans have bigger concerns that need to be addressed by the House and Senate. Citizens are having difficulty affording living. They want to be assured of safety in their towns, their schools, their workplaces and the Twin Cities. Parents and grandparents have concern about the quality of the public school curriculum.
At what level do you believe recreational marijuana should be legalized? How should it be regulated?
Frentz: I think this is now and should remain a decision for each of the 50 states and not the federal government. IF Minnesotans deicide to legalize recreational marijuana, then we will have to consider both the public safety and public health implications. For this reason I think a new “stand alone” agency would likely work better than to incorporate the administration under the Department of Health or Department of Public Safety or other regulatory structure. I should add that I don’t think the best reasons to legalize are fiscal — to me, the issue is more about personal freedom.
Wright: In order to best make an informed decision we should examine the effects of the decisions by other states legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. What economic, medical and social factors have negatively and positively changed since legalization? Has there been any increases of psychological cases as a result of marijuana use? Has its use impacted the unborn and young children? What constitutes being ‘impaired’ like the level of alcohol intoxication as set by Minnesota law? What scientific and vetted methods and tools are available to determine impairment that can be used by police, sheriffs and medical staff when examining individuals involved in or part of a driving or workplace accident?