Two candidates will be on the ballot in Nicollet County Sheriff race.
Incumbent Sheriff Dave Lange is being challenged by Marc Chadderdon, a criminal investigator with the Sheriff's Office.
The St. Peter Herald asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Nicollet County area, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Dave Lange
Age: 55
Occupation: Nicollet County Sheriff
Education: Associate's dsegree in Law Enforcement; National Sheriff Institute graduate
I have been in law enforcement for 37 years, the last 20 years serving as the sheriff of Nicollet County. During this time, I have worked with many surrounding law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other county departments. I have been a member of the Nicollet Lions Club for 19 years and also assist the Nicollet Conservation Club with youth firearms training as an instructor. The past 16 years, I have organized the Special Olympics St. Peter Polar Plunge, raising over $1.2 million. I am currently a board member of the River Valley Tactical Response Team, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, and the Brown County Evaluation Center.
Marc Chadderdon
Age: 50
Occupation: Criminal Investigator
Education: 4 year Bachelor of Science degree, political science (Mankato State University)
28 years with Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, (jailer a deputy 12 years & criminal investigator 16 years). Founder of MSCIC (Minnesota South Central Investigator Coalition) a nonprofit organization - training to thousands of police officers & improving relations with our community. Minnesota Army National Guard, St. Peter; Previous Mayor - City of Nicollet; Member - Nicollet conservation club; Member- Red Man Club St Peter; Member -Nicollet American Legion post #510. I’ve been serving our local community for 33 years, starting at 17 joining the Minnesota Army National Guard & 28 years at the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Lange: I am running to continue and provide Nicollet County residents with quality law enforcement services to keep our communities safe and prosperous as I have for the past 20 years as sheriff. We will continue our efforts to mitigate the drug and crime issues with our involvement in the Drug Task Force and current patrol deputies being proactive. It has been my priority to keep up with changing technology in our field so that our staff can do their jobs efficiently and effectively. Our office and many other law enforcement agencies have seen a shortage of staffing in the past years. We run 24/7, and I will continue to recruit new staff so that we can continue to provide great services to the citizens of Nicollet County.
Chadderdon: Your Sheriff’s Office has failed to evolve with the ever-changing needs of the county, the moral is down. The Sheriff’s Department is reactive instead of proactive. We need to be out in front of our problems and challenges with mental health, addiction, drugs sales and overdoses (1286 people died last year in Minnesota. nearly 500 from greater Minnesota. Crime is up, drugs and fatal overdoses are up. What we’re currently doing is obviously not working. We need to start outreach with our youth in high schools and in both Gustavus Adolphus and South Central College. I’m endorsed by the Nicollet County Deputies Union over the sitting sheriff. It was a landslide vote in my favor. The deputies work and know both Dave and I, and we all know that we are long overdue for change at the Sheriff’s Office.
How do you believe Sheriff’s Office dollars should best be spent/distributed?
Lange: My budget over the 20 years has increased, mainly due to the increase in staff. My patrol staff has doubled to provide better service to the citizens and officer safety. I also separated the jail and dispatch functions in 2009 to provide better dispatching and 911 services. When this occurred, we also took on dispatching and 911 calls for the city of North Mankato. The Sheriff’s Office budget consists mainly of wages and benefits for the staff we have. The remaining dollars are spent on operations for the dispatch center, jail, equipment for patrol deputies, and training for all staff. Changing technology also is something that we have to spend dollars on to remain current with the changing times and keeping everyone safe.
Chadderdon: FACT: Dave Lange Has doubled the Sheriff’s Office budget to over $5 million. There are many expenditures he should not have even asked for, and in my opinion, the county board should have denied. Common sense things, like his three-quarter ton pickup, the $40,000 camper, three boats in excess of $120,000. We had zero patrol hours on the water last year. Our jail population is as low as it’s ever been, because our judges let people go with little or no bail. We only have five agents on the MRVDTF, which covers four counties. We have one Nicollet County employee out of approximately 50 fighting our drug epidemic on the task force. Your tax dollars should be spent effectively and efficiently on violent crime, proactive investigations, including human trafficking/prostitution, arresting drug dealers and traffic enforcement to provide safe roadways. I have been part of almost every major investigation in the county for the past two decades. Using technology and engaging all communities in our county is how we solve crime and provide a safer environment to our citizens.
What do you believe the Sheriff's Office should share with the public in times of public danger and/or when serious crimes are committed? And is that information best shared?
Lange: Anytime I feel the public may be in danger, a news release would be sent out advising the public of the situation at hand. The basic details of the incident and recommendations to the public is the information that should go out. As for serious crimes committed, the basic information would be sent out as often the public may have useful information to assist us. The means that we would do that is through our public notification system that we have in place, news releases to the local media, and pushing that out on the county facebook page. Also, if needed in certain situations, a press conference can be set up.
Chadderdon: Public safety is our number one responsibility. I believe in transparency. The sheriff should be identifying problems in the county and what his plan is to combat them. Then inform the public on if his plan worked or not. Politics has no place in law enforcement. I believe in body cameras, press releases and press conferences on events that are taking place in the county, which is currently not happening on a regular basis. Facebook and other social media platforms should be used to inform the public. It’s free and people are already using these platforms for entertainment and news. The sheriff should run the department, advocate for victims of crime. Work with our other elected local officials to make Nicollet County safer and accountable to taxpayers while protecting everyone’s constitutional rights.