Nine candidates will contest for five seats on the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners at the 2022 election.
in District 1, Jennfier Andrashko is challenging incumbent Marie Dranttel. In District 2, David McGuire is challenging incumbent Terry Morrow. In District 3, incumbent Jack Kolars is running unopposed. In District 4, Mark Dehen and Thomas Hagen are competing for the spot. In District 5, Kurt Zins is challenging incumbent John Luepke.
The St. Peter Herald asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Nicollet County area, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Marie Dranttel
Age: 61 and rising
Occupation: CPA – Certified Public Accountant
Education: BS Accounting – Minnesota State University, Mankato
I am a lifelong resident of Nicollet County, specifically Traverse Township. After college, I made the choice to stay in the area, and when the opportunity arose, purchased my practice and have been an active participant in business in downtown St Peter. I first ran for the District 1 Commissioner seat in 2010 and have represented District 1 since then. My committee assignments have exposed me to planning and zoning, public health, drainage/water management, collaborative and liaison committees, budgeting, personnel and represent Nicollet County on R9DC and a myriad of unusual and interesting things.
Jennifer Andrashko
Age: 40
Occupation: Professor of Social Work
Education: Master of Social Work (MSW) – University of Minnesota; BA, French – University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire
I live on the north side of St. Peter with my two young daughters. Born and raised in Wisconsin, I'm a Minnesota transplant since 2006. I've lived and worked here in South Central Minnesota since 2009. Most of my experience with local government has centered around work as a clinical social worker in community mental health. Other relevant experience includes: working with incarcerated parents in the county jail system and membership on the Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Community Leadership Team. I'm currently serving a three-year term as an appointed member of Minnesota’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee.
Terry Morrow
Age: 58
Occupation: MN School Boards Association Director of Legal and Policy Services
Education: Law school (U.C. Davis); Ph.D (Northwestern University)
Served for the city of St. Peter (Public Access and Historic Preservation Committee); St. Peter School Board; Minnesota House of Representatives; Nicollet County Board of Commissioners.
David B. McGuire
Age: 52
Occupation: Writer, Historian
Education: I attended school in St. Peter, John Ireland Catholic School from Grades 1 to 5, South Elementary for kindergarten and again grades 5 and 6. I attended St. Peter High School graduating in 1990.
I have lived in St. Peter my entire life, born and raised here. I became interested in it’s rich history. I’ve been a candidate for St. Peter City Council. I served two terms on St. Peter’s Heritage Preservation Commission. I am a member of the Calvary Cemetery Committee at the Church of St. Peter and a member of St. Peter Council 1507 Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree. I am a member of Mankato Toastmasters Club 17;, I served twice as club president and am the current sergeant-at-arms.
Jack Kolars
Age: 69
Occupation: County Commissioner and Realtor at NuStar Realty
Education: 1971 graduate at Montgomery High School and four years at Mankato State University, majoring in Mass Communications and Broadcasting.
I have lived in Nicollet County since 1986 and have been involved in youth football and basketball coaching. I have served on the Nicollet County Board since January 1997 and have been involved with all facets of County government, most notably in the area of Transportation.
Mark Dehen
Age: 61
Education: Northwestern College of Chiropractic Doctor of Chiropractic December 1986; Creighton University B.S. Chemistry May 1983
I have lived in Nicollet County for most of my life, having moved to this area from the Twin Cities in 1965 and into North Mankato in 1966. After graduate school I chose to join my father, Dr. David Dehen, in chiropractic practice in 1987. I have owned Dehen Chiropractic, Ltd. since 1994. I have served as mayor of North Mankato since 2011, taking an active role in our local government. As Mayor, I have also participated in several local organizations, including serving on the board of Greater Mankato Growth and as chair of the Regional Economic Development Alliance.
Thomas P. Hagen
Age: 75
Occupation: Educator
Education: B.S. English, biology, history, geography. M.A. English, geography.
Resident of Nicollet County for 50 years. Served an internship in Tim Penny’s congressional office in Washington D.C. Served on boards of Blue Earth County Historical Society and the Nicollet County Historical Society. Served as co-chair of the Community Planning and Regional Governance Committee of Mankato’s Envision 20/20 plan. Served on North Mankato Park Board helping to design Benson Park. Developed four properties in North Mankato featuring re-use and recycled materials. Financed and managed restoration of oldest house in Mankato, the Joseph Schaus house. Currently working to develop preservation easements for historic and potentially environmentally sensitive sites in Nicollet County.
John Luepke
Age: 67
Occupation: Nicollet County Commissioner, part-time farmer, LLC manager; retired from 35 years at 3M in New Ulm.
Education: New Ulm Public High School
I have served as Nicollet County Commissioner for almost 6 years and am a lifelong resident of Nicollet County. Prior to serving as a County Commissioner, I served on St. Paul’s church council and St. Paul’s school board in the New Ulm community. I served on the Nicollet-Sibley County Corn and Soybean Board. I also served on the State Board of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and was a Director of the Minnesota Soybean Processors Board. I have been involved with the New Ulm Farm-City Hub Club and a previous president of the organization. My two children graduated from MVL High School in Courtland, for which my wife and I still actively volunteer.
Kurt Zins
Age: 55
Occupation: Business owner, husband and dad
Education: Nicollet High School, Minnesota State University, Bachelor of Science Business Administration.
I’m a lifelong resident of Nicollet County and co-owner of Zins, Inc., a business that serves both the agricultural and residential communities. I worked for Mankato Implement as a manager, and Zins Hardware and Implement in ownership, management, and equipment sales and service. Prior to that, I was regional sales and product rep for TT Technologies Inc. While my wife, Lori, and I raised our two sons, I served 21 years as a Nicollet Volunteer Fireman and First Responder, 10 years of which serving as Treasurer of the Nicollet Firemen’s Relief Association. I also served on the Nicollet City Council.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Dranttel: I enjoy representing the residents of District 1 and as I regularly remind my fellow commissioners, we represent ALL of Nicollet County – I want to continue the work and projects that have been started and continue working to maintain/enhance our communities. I am open minded enough to see all facets of an issue and make thoughtful responsive decisions. Water management – we are entering crisis mode – too much, too little and not enough conservation. We (Nicollet County) manage public drainage systems throughout – the systems are aging, need maintenance and upgrading (costs are paid by landowners) – managing and projecting future needs will be critical to our ag community and Nicollet County as a whole. The struggle is real and urgent.
Andrashko: I am someone who believes that local government can do good in the lives of the people it is meant to serve. The work of the county board and every vote cast by a commissioner impacts real people in our communities. The board’s mission is to provide efficient services with innovation and accountability. As a seasoned social worker in the nonprofit sector, I know firsthand that providing efficient and effective services would be near impossible without accountability, innovation, and integrity. It would be an honor to serve the people of Nicollet County with a fierce commitment to these core values of the board – values very much aligned with the core values and ethics of my own profession.
Morrow: My public service experience has taught me how to work with local, state, and federal government: these lessons have played a significant role in reaching practical and meaningful answers to challenges and opportunities facing Nicollet County. When I ran in 2018, I focused on key Nicollet County issues, including completion of Highway 14, expanding broadband access throughout the county, improving health and human services and public safety, and maintaining a prudent approach to the budget. Now, we're moving forward on these and other matters. It is my honor to work with and support Nicollet County’s dedicated employees as we serve our county and our residents. I decided to run now to maintain the progress that Nicollet County is making and to continue improving our services.
McGuire: There are many issues that should be addressed but the most important is that county government needs to be more transparent and more friendly to the residents of the county, whether they live in cities or they live and work on farms. All citizens should be treated with dignity and respect; everyone who does business with the county should be treated kindly, especially by those who work for the county whether they work in the office or are the elected officials who serve. County commissioners being the elected representatives who help govern the county should make an effort to listen to everyone who wants to meet with them, from State Representatives to ordinary citizens, nobody should be turned away or ignored or canceled by their Commissioners.
Kolars: I am running for the County Board to represent all residents of Nicollet County. Some commissioners live in the city and others reside in the country, but once elected, we must serve the entire county.
Dehen: I would like to use my 12 years of local government experience to continue to be a non-partisan advocate for the citizens of North Mankato and all of Nicollet County. I am a proponent of transparency and regional collaboration for the benefit of all. The most significant issues are: Preservation of the county’s health care safety net for its citizens, especially the most vulnerable; Joint task forces and mutual aid agreements for law enforcement serve all residents; Promote collaborative opportunities for joint infrastructure and equipment purchasing with our community partners; Fiscal conservation to foster growth and mitigate the tax burden we all contribute to; Regional planning for our increasingly global economy.
Hagen: When I learned that my opponent, after losing a special election for commissioner, was now running again unopposed after the city was re-districted, I decided to run. I am a firm believer in democracy and feel that voters should always have a choice. I am a fiscal hawk and a strong environmental advocate. At the forefront of my campaign is the promotion of sustainable energy, a sustainable environment, and sustainable growth and development, which will be essential to meeting the challenges of an uncertain climate future. I believe in cooperation, collaboration and innovation as the methods of achieving those goals. The differences with my opponent on these issues is stark making it clear that citizens will have a real choice in this election.
Luepke: I am seeking re-election to continue serving my county and constituents because I care about our county’s future. Tax issues and public safety, particularly law enforcement and the safety of roads and bridges, are some of the county issues that I see as important. Nicollet County is considered a high tax county and I plan to work to move us in the low tax direction. County drainage (county and judicial ditches) issues are also a constant struggle. We, as a county board, need to keep working to improve this.
Zins: I’ve chosen to run now as my two sons have grown and I’ve retired from the Fire Department allowing me more time to serve my community in a different way. My primary objective, if elected, is to serve all the residents of Nicollet County with transparent, common-sense leadership, through a mindset of fiscal and social responsibility. Before making a decision as a Commissioner, I will ask these five questions, who, what, why, when, and where, not only from the people I serve but also from the County management and staff, and I will do my best to make sure that those are known and communicated to the residents of the County and align with their best interests.
What do you see as the top infrastructure needs in the county and what should be done to solve them?
Dranttel: Broadband – our rural residents and communities need reliable, affordable access to the internet – when reviewing the statistics from the state, Nicollet County is lacking adequate internet access to almost two thirds of our rural residents. We have committed ARPA funding to begin the process of adding fiber and fiber connections/access points to roughly 1,100 homes – it is a start and with current and new federal programs hope to expand and piggyback expansion. It takes a lot of money to make it happen, and it takes commitment from all partners.
Andrashko: Top infrastructure needs include (1) access to broadband, (2) maintaining safe roads, bridges, and waterways, and (3) the expansion of mental health infrastructure. Broadband is a critical need in our county. It's expensive to build and deliver and will require public/private partnership cost-sharing. Safe roads and bridges are a priority that requires monitoring and mitigating our watershed to prevent flooding and erosion. We manage these costs by operating a regular rotating maintenance schedule, by state/local partnerships for roadway expenses, and by considering cost-effective ways to prevent erosion (rotating cover crops, Kernza, etc.). COVID pushed us to take a closer look at how to expand mental health infrastructure and forced us to innovate. One solution may be the Does Not Meet Medical Criteria (DNMC) tax.
Morrow: A major part of Nicollet County’s budget is dedicated to construction and maintenance of county roads and bridges. These projects require substantial planning, coordination with local, state, and federal government, and careful consideration of community input, safety improvements, budgetary limits, and local needs. The current Highway 14 project is an outstanding example of how we can work together. In addition, by serving on the Nicollet County Drainage Authority, I have gained considerable experience on the county ditch system. Going forward, I am committed to expanded, focused oversight of county ditch projects and enhanced discussion with affected landowners who bear the costs of these projects. We must continue to maintain our county parks and recreational spaces for our residents and visitors to Nicollet County.
McGuire: Roads and ditches are the most important in a largely rural county. Farmers need to be able to transport their crops and livestock to where they need, and they should be able to do safely. Road repair is costly and most of the roads I’m sure are beyond merely patching, and need complete replacement. I would propose a sales tax and let residents vote on whether they support a sales tax as a way to pay for what needs to be done rather than raise property taxes in a time when the State and the nation are experiencing financial difficulties. A sales tax would take most of the burden off of the residents of the county, people passing though purchasing what ever is being taxed.
Kolars: Certainly, the development of Highway 14 from North Mankato to New Ulm has been a priority for many years, with completion of the Courtland to New Ulm stretch under construction now. The examination of how the County can expand the broadband needs is underway now.
Dehen: Nicollet County is responsible for 306 miles of county roads, highways, and bridges, all of which require ongoing maintenance and improvement. The four-lane improvement project of TH14 from Nicollet to New Ulm is an example of collaborative funding from various sources between the federal government, MNDOT and Nicollet County. In 2023 a similar joint project rebuilding TH22 from Mankato to St. Peter will require collaboration between Nicollet County, Blue Earth County, MNDOT and the MN DNR, if a trail is included. There is also a rebuild of TH169 through North Mankato and Mankato tentatively scheduled for 2027 that will require similar partnerships. Additionally, Nicollet County is considering a new Public Works garage that may have a potential for partner collaboration as well.
Hagen: Roads, bridges, and other physical infrastructure have always been important, however, today the county, nation and world are at a crossroads. How we handle climate change and our natural infrastructure including soils, water and woodlands will determine our future, or even if we have one. Floods, fires and droughts across the planet are finally convincing much of the public of the seriousness of climate change. We must preserve our local natural infrastructure through energy, agriculture, and environmental practices that are sustainable, and county policy must continue to focus on this new approach to infrastructure. The County can work through existing entities, like city governments, the DNR, the Soil and Water Board, and agricultural organizations to promote these new infrastructure priorities.
Luepke: Our county’s top infrastructure needs are safe roads and bridges; that means prioritizing preventative maintenance and culvert repair, along with replacing roads, bridges, re-coating, and also maintaining good quality equipment for our public works and law enforcement.
Zins: When speaking of infrastructure, from my personal perspective, I believe Nicollet County is in excellent shape with regards to roads and bridges etc. We have access to excellent energy and communications companies etc. with the only lacking area being some rural broadband services and possibly the aging of our water drainage systems. It is very difficult to speak to the infrastructure needs of the County not having had access to all the information available to current board members. It is also difficult to glean from the information provided in the board Minutes as it appears that very few of the actual topics are openly discussed or recorded in the board meeting. This is one of the reasons I’m running on a platform of more transparency.
What county departments do you believe are the most crucial to residents and/or should require the most funding?
Dranttel: Health and Human Services – they cover a broad swath of programming and services – from child support, child protection, adult and child mental health, public health, community health, environmental health – the list is endless. The services they provide are crucial to our well-being. HHS is the largest department in the county – and the most unique in terms of funding. Most of their programming is reimbursed at the state or federal level. Not only are we able to “bill” back direct program payments, we can receive reimbursement for staffing and overhead costs. Our future challenge is to keep leveraging these dollars during chaos at the federal and state level – it's constant change and constant mandates to service and service delivery models.
Andrashko: As a social worker who's interacted with health and human services (HHS) staff in many counties across the state, I've long known that the HHS slice is often the largest of the county budget pie. Counties are mandated by statute to ensure access to life-changing services every day. If someone calls to report the abuse of an aging person in a long-term care facility, our county cannot simply state, “We don’t have the money to pay staff to answer that phone call.” Public health nurses help families with brand new babies who might be struggling to eat, supporting families when they're most vulnerable. Ranked 8th out of 87 Minnesota counties, we are one of the healthiest counties in the state and are doing something right.
Morrow: I care deeply about the budgetary responsibilities that Nicollet County Commissioners must honor for our residents, farmers, and businesses. Our major budget areas — health and human services, public works, and public safety — reflect key responsibilities that Minnesota counties must fulfill and they represent areas in which considerable state and federal funds flow into Nicollet County. The pandemic highlighted ways in which Nicollet County serves the health and safety needs of all residents and taught us how we can do even better in the future. Maintaining and improving our county roads and bridges promotes public safety, supports farmers, encourages business expansion, and invites visitors to our region. The county’s clean audits demonstrate the care we're taking to ensure that funds are spent appropriately, prudently.
Maguire: I think the Law Enforcement Department needs the most; they help keep our residents safe and should be funded so they can keep doing that efficiently. Human Services comes next; they do a great service to the people in the county and what they do isn’t cheap. The County Veterans Services likewise do a good service in helping veterans with their medical and mental care, the Veterans served their country knowing they might have to pay the ultimate sacrifice and some did suffer life-altering injuries to their bodies and minds, they should be treated with utmost respect. What the Veterans Services do also isn’t cheap. These three departments I consider the most crucial to the county and are the ones the require the most funding.
Kolars: All county departments are essential in their own way to meet the needs of County residents.
Dehen: The health care safety net and law enforcement are the two most vital areas. Reductions in either area only lead to larger and more expensive issues with long tails. Affordable health care is an increasing challenge for many in this new era of increasing inflation. Medical costs cause two-thirds of all personal bankruptcies. Supporting the safety and livability of our citizens bears future growth and prosperity. Supporting the health and safety of those sworn to keep us safe must also be a priority. This will necessitate creative and innovative solutions and staffing for both areas. There are also ongoing infrastructure needs and desires, but they will need to be prioritized and balanced on their community return-on-investment impacts and collaborative partnership opportunities.
Hagen: Health and human services as well as infrastructure maintenance are essential to keep the county functioning, but with a looming recession possible belt tightening may be necessary. Working on environmental infrastructure can partly be accomplished by collaborating with existing agencies and organizations but needs to be a priority as we prepare for the climate future which could detrimentally affect all other county services.
Luepke: I believe Public Works, Law Enforcement, and Public Health are some of the most important resources for Nicollet County residents. Each of these departments deserves to have the necessary funding to fully meet the needs of the county.
Zins: Once again this is difficult to speak to as not being in the position. I feel that all the departments in the County are critically important in their own way, and they all deserve to be funded. My only agenda is to find the inefficiencies, if there are any, and try to improve them so that each department can provide the necessary service that our county residents need and deserve.