Michelle Zehnder Fischer is running unopposed to retain her seat as the Nicollet County attorney at the 2022 election.
The St. Peter Herald asked Zehnder Fischer a few questions about her bid for re-election, and her answers are recorded below.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Nicollet County community, and/or what local government experience do you have:
Michelle Zehnder Fischer
Age: 53
Occupation: Nicollet County Attorney
Education: St. Cloud State University–Criminal Justice and Psychology; William Mitchell College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Nicollet County has been my home since 1995 when I moved to St. Peter to begin working at the Nicollet County Attorney’s Office as an assistant county attorney. My commitment to service extends beyond my role as the Nicollet County Attorney. I am an active member of St. Peter Lions Club, chair the Friends of Learning Backpack Program, Women Celebrating Woman, and in my church. As the mother of two wonderful children, I have also been active in their activities as team manager and committee chair for various sports and activities.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I filed for re-election to continue serving the citizens of Nicollet County. The long-term goals of my office include continuing relationships with community partners to work to combat the important issues facing our community. This includes partnerships to address the rising use of illegal and dangerous drugs in our community, the rising number of individuals facing mental health challenges, and re-engaging kids in education after the challenges of the pandemic. These important issues can only be tackled through important partnerships with law enforcement, county agencies, schools, community providers, and citizens to combine resources and expertise to address these challenges.
What does the fact that you are running unopposed mean to you? Are there any negatives to having unopposed candidates on the ballot?
I am honored to continue to serve the citizens of Nicollet County as County Attorney. I work each day to earn the right to continue to serve in that role regardless of whether I have a contested election.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.