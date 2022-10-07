Two candidates will be on the ballot for Kasota mayor at the 2022 election.
Incumbent Betty Ingalls is running to keep her seat, while Timothy John Willson is challenging.
The St. Peter Herald asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Nicollet County area, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Betty Ingalls
Age: 73
Occupation: semi-retired, Manage B & B Karaoke and KillinTime
Education: No answer
Currently presiding mayor of Kasota. I have a background in management of people, finances and resources.
Timothy John Willson
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired
Education: Two-year college
I was born and raised in Kasota; 1982-1990 Kasota City Council member; Kasota Fire Department five years; moved to Brooklyn Center 1990; information technology, chief technology officer state of Minnesota 1990-2016; 1992 Planning and Zoning for city of Brooklyn Center (12 yrs.) chair (12 yrs.); Charter Commission for Brooklyn Center (8 yrs.) chair (2 yrs.); Brooklyn Center Rotary Club 2015-2022 (president 2021-2022); Mayor Brooklyn Center 2007-2019 (12 yrs.); member and board chair (2 yrs.) chair of Minneapolis Visitor’s Bureau; founding member, the Brooklyn’s Bridge Alliance for Youth, Board Chair 2014-2019; member of SKP (Save the Kasota Prairie) 1980-present.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Ingalls: I enjoy being part of the process, working with the council members and helping to facilitate management of the city. Kasota is fortunate to have great employees who work hard to keep things running smoothly. Infrastructure is an ongoing process of continual improvement. We are currently working on a grant that would allow the city of have an additional well drilled, an area which we feel the city is most exposed at this point. Kasota has a history of being conservative in nature and has a unique stance of being debt free and have low tax rates . We wish to continue with that format; therefore, we work to find ways to accomplish our goals with this in mind.
Willson: I am retired and have the time to serve and give back to my hometown of Kasota. I have knowledge as a Brooklyn Center commissions member and served 12 yrs. as the Mayor of Brooklyn Center. I would like to explore improvements to our electrical grid, water and sewer, and bring my expertise and knowledge to help our residents with and a better local economy, grow our property tax base, and continue a safe well-run environment in our city. I was raised here and served two terms, eight years as a Kasota City Council member. My dad lived in Kasota his whole life. My mom grew up on her family farm near Cleveland. They have both passed and are buried in the Kasota Cemetery.
Should the city of Kasota aim to grow? If so, what do you believe are the best ways to do it?
Ingalls: There is potential for both commerical and residential growth. We are working towards updating and expanding our infrastructure to accommodate future growth. It all takes time and finances, which is being researched to see what might be possible for the future.
Willson: Yes. Kasota has grown significantly in the last 30 years and should continue to look at opportunities to continue its growth. Development of under-utilized city plotted parcels of property should be viewed with the intent of sustainable new development and neighborhoods. Our citizens pay property taxes and to maintain lower taxes on our properties our city should be growing its tax base. A good relationship with our Le Sueur County Board should be continued and a closer relationship to our Representative, Senator, and elected local and state officials would be helpful to Kasota. My Wife, Senator Chris Eaton, is serving her last of 12 years as a Minnesota State Senator. Over the years we have made friends and contacts with many Legislators and businesses.