Two candidates will be on the ballot in the House District 18A race.
Incumbent Susan Akland is running on the Republican ticket. Challenger Jeff Brand is running on the Democratic side. The district, mostly unchanged after the 2020 Census redraw this year, covers Nicollet County, plus a small part of Mankato and an area north of Mankato.
The St. Peter Herald asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the District 18A area, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Susan Akland
Age: 73
Occupation: Current state legislator; registered nurse
Education: B.S. Oklahoma Baptist University, magna cum laude; two semesters toward master’s degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato; two years at Minnesota School of Ministry.
Since moving to St Peter in 1987, my husband and I have provided health care to the people of this community and surrounding areas. I have participated in various philanthropic organizations such as the Friends of St Peter Hospice, Community Food Shelf, volunteered in a free medical clinic, co-led fundraising efforts for flood relief in a Minnesota City, served on the Board at Trinity Lutheran Church, have been an active member of Sunrise Church for 20 years, have taught children in Bible Study Fellowship and in our church, and lead small group Bible Studies in our home.
Jeff Brand
Age: 40
Occupation: Small business co-owner, Seed to Site LLC
Education: BS, Anthropology, Minor, History MSU-Mankato
AAS – Parks & Recreation Management, Vermilion Community College National Park Service Law Enforcement Academy, Vermilion Community College
I served two terms as a St. Peter city councilor, nine years on the St. Peter Parks Board, two years on the Region 9 Renewable Energy Task Force, and two years as state representative. I keep in touch with voters by knocking on doors and have coffee meetings with local elected officials across the district. I’ve kept my ear to the ground since my first run in 2018 and show up to local events. I’m always asking questions to learn more about the needs of District 18A.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Akland: My original high-priority issues included the high cost of health care insurance, waste and fraud in government, the threat of raising taxes to combat government overspending, and the divisiveness in our nation. In two short years, new problems have reached historic heights, including record-breaking inflation with high prices for food, clothing, utilities, and gasoline. We are struggling with workforce shortages in all sectors, increasing crime that is no longer just a metro problem, under-performance in schools, and a mental health crisis — especially among young people. As I tackle these issues in the next legislative biennium, I bring the perseverance, dedication, common sense, compassion, and teamwork skills necessary to find solutions that help all Minnesotans.
Brand: You really ponder that question at 2 a.m. in the middle of a vigorous House floor debate — why am I here, now, when everyone else in Minnesota is sleeping? It’s about the future of Minnesota and by that, I mean our children. Keeping them safe and giving them the best public education possible. It’s about the issues that keep constituents up at night such as the cost of and access to health insurance, the shortage of childcare, and the wave of political extremism that threatens our democracy and a woman’s rights to reproductive freedom. It’s about supporting small business owners and building a stronger state where we all feel safe and there is built in accountability when something goes wrong.
What is your stance on abortion and its regulation?
Akland: For over 40 years, I have worked to save lives — including helping pregnant women to have safe pregnancies and bringing healthy babies into the world. I believe that at conception, there is a spark of life and that the life has a soul. For 50 years, women have increasingly believed the lie that they cannot handle an unplanned pregnancy and that the life within them has no value. Women are strong and can face their fear, shame, and doubt with the support of friends, family, and faith on the unchartered journey ahead of them. I hope we will see a decrease in the number of abortions — not through legislation but through the changing of hearts and minds of women.
Brand: I absolutely believe that women have the right to make their own health care decisions with their doctor, without government interference. I will oppose any laws that criminalize or restrict reproductive freedom. People across the country are organizing and achieving big wins for reproductive freedom every day. It gives me hope that women of every political affiliation in this district are telling me that criminalizing abortion is too far. That is exactly what my opponent has done by signing onto a Texas style heartbeat bill. I’m a pro-choice candidate and have been vetted and endorsed by Planned Parenthood and Pro-Choice Minnesota.
At what level do you believe recreational marijuana should be legalized? How should it be regulated?
Akland: Marijuana is a mind-altering drug and should be treated as such. As evidenced by the array of medical, psychiatric, and emotional uses that marijuana is approved for, it has value in treating these identified disorders and is medically available to those suffering from certain conditions. However, I oppose the recreational use of marijuana, as it can affect learning and memory, coordination, reaction time, and judgment. It may cause academic difficulties, poor sports performance, impaired driving, and troubled relationships. In addition, driving or operating heavy machinery is hazardous while under the influence of this drug, and currently, there is no reliable field sobriety test for detecting marijuana intoxication.
Brand: I’m listed as a full legalization candidate by the Minnesota is Ready Coalition. In the summer and fall of 2019, I helped write House File 600 – the full legalization bill that passed from the House. It involved several working groups coming together to work out key details. We met with law enforcement agencies and other entities from several states that have passed legalization bills to better understand how to do it better here in Minnesota. Pricing would be competitive with black market; however, the product would be safe and better regulated for potency through monitored growers. You can check out the full bill by going to the bill analysis put together by Nonpartisan House Research at this link: house.leg.state.mn.us/hrd/bs/92/HF0600.pdf.