St. Peter area residents are able to join others across the country in voting on Election Day (or before) for their preferred candidates in a number of local, state and federal races.
spotlight
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND STRONG, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS EXPECTED ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR TODAY... Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph today. In addition, afternoon relative humidity values between 30 and 40 percent will result in elevated fire weather conditions. Any fires that start will have the potential to spread quickly and may be difficult to control.
St. Peter area residents are able to join others across the country in voting on Election Day (or before) for their preferred candidates in a number of local, state and federal races.
The federal race for area voters is United States representative in the 1st Congressional District. The candidates include incumbent Republican Brad Finstad, Democrat Jeff Ettinger, Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Now’s Brian Abrahamson, and Legal Marijuana Now’s Richard Reisdforf.
At the state level, Gov. Tim Walz, running with Peggy Flanagan, is aiming to keep his spot against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, running with Matt Birk. Other candidates include Steve Patterson and Matt Huff with Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Now, James McCaskel and David Sandbeck with Legal Marijuana Now, Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter with Independence Alliance, and Gabrielle Prosser and Kevin Dwire with Socialist Workers.
In the secretary of state race, Democrat incumbent Steve Simon is up against Republican Kim Crockett. For state auditor, Democrat incumbent Julie Blaha is running against Republican Ryan Wilson. For attorney general, Democrat incumbent Keith Ellison is running against Republican challenger Jim Schultz.
In the race for Minnesota Senate District 18, Democrat incumbent Nick Frentz is running against challenger Republican Mark Wright. And in the Minnesota House District 18A race, Republican incumbent Susan Akland is up against Democrat Jeff Brand.
At the county level, Sheriff Dave Lange is running against Investigator Marc Chadderdon. Incumbent Michelle Zehnder Fischer is running unopposed for attorney. Incumbent Marie Dranttel is up against Jennifer Andrashko for the commissioner seat in District 1. Incumbent Terry Morrow is up against David McGuire in District 2. Incumbent Jack Kolars is unopposed in District 3. Mark Dehen and Thomas Hagen are competing for the open spot in District 4. And incumbent John Luepke is up against Kurt Zins in District 5.
In a St. Peter School Board special election, Bill Kautt is running unopposed to retain his seat.
In Kasota, incumbent Mayor Betty Ingalls is up against Timothy John Willson. And Coty Ruetzel and April Slager are running for two open seats on the council.
Find your polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. Those interested in voting early, should check co.nicollet.mn.us/161/Election-Voter-Registration for more information.
See questions and answers from local candidates at stpeterherald.com; click on “Candidate questionnaires for St. Peter area” on the front page. For all election stories, letters and more, click on the “Decision 2022” graphic on the front page.
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.