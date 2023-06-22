By now, many St. Peter residents will have noticed new garbage and recycling curbies dropped off at their homes by West Central Sanitation. Here's what you need to know about your new curbies:

West Central Sanitation Curbies

West Central Sanitation is dropping off new curbies at St. Peter homes. The curbie with the tan cover is for recycling. Residents are to refrain from using the new curbies until after LJP makes their final pickup on the week of June 26-28. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
Pickup map

Under West Central Sanitation's new hauling schedule, areas highlighted in red will receive pickup on Tuesdays and areas highlighted in green will receive pickup on Wednesdays. (City of St. Peter)
  

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Load comments