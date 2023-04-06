A warrant has been filed for the arrest of a St. Peter woman for her alleged involvement in a mail theft and check forgery spree impacting around 25 different individuals.
Rhonda Sue Clark, 45, has been charged with felony third-degree drug possession in a public housing zone, four felony counts of check forgery, 11 felony counts of mail theft and a felony count of identity theft on March 30.
According to an investigation by the St. Peter Police Department, Clark was staying at the unit of a shelter complex in St. Peter with Bee Yang, 43, who currently faces identical charges.
Law enforcement searched the unit on March 14, after receiving reports of controlled substance use, and reportedly found two pipes consistent with meth use, one of which tested positive, and a container of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, in addition to 19 grams of marijuana located at the scene.
While searching the unit, law enforcement found personal checks, identification cards and mail that appeared to belong to other people. Three personal checks were located in the bedroom, two of which were issued from the account of another individual. That individual later told police they had a personal check stolen from their mailbox.
Investigators further located chemical agents, which were suspected of being used to scrub ink off of the personal checks as well as a typewriter and several checks that appeared to have been altered. One check written out for $780 appeared to have been changed to allow someone to write over the victim’s name. Another check written out to $850 appeared to have been tampered with as well.
A complete search of the unit found mail and personal identifying information, such as social security cards, banking statements, change of address forms, earning statements, paystubs, debit cards, financial transaction cards and a birth certificate linked to 25 different individuals.
The documents featured the social security numbers of at least five different people, 14 different account numbers and six different routing numbers.
Law enforcement obtained statements from numerous victims who told them neither Clark nor Yang should be in possession of their personal documents.
One witness informed police that a social security card found at the unit belonged to their father, who died around two years ago and that neither of the defendants should have access to it.
The daughter of the victim, who also had seven of their own financial transaction cards located in the unit, said someone broke into her vehicle in St. Paul two months prior and stole her wallet containing financial transaction cards and her father’s social security card, multiple pieces of property and an iPad. Investigators noted that an iPad matching the description of the stolen device was also found at the unit.
Another victim whose social security card was found at the unit said they had been a victim of a burglary in the Minneapolis area in which several personal checks were stolen.
Yang was interrogated at the Nicollet County Jail and claimed to be acting as a middleman for Clark, who he alleged was stealing mail and altering the checks. The man said Clark was the one who would deposit money, and he would withdraw cash so they could hide how much money she was making while receiving social security benefits.
However, police had uncovered an electronic transaction in which a stolen check was deposited into an account in Yang’s name. Yang claimed that if his acocunt was used, “hackers’ could be responsible.
During the interview, police inspected Yang’s phone and uncovered messages between Yang and Clark on the topic of checks.
“Dude we gotta get a MICR printer,” Clark’s message to Yang read. “That check didn’t go through cuz says ‘Altered.’ So stop gambling all yo money away Bee frfr.”
Yang’s reply, which was not successfully sent, read “Both check did.”
On March 14, Clark reportedly called the investigator to ask why law enforcement were at her residence and if there was a warrant for her arrest. When asked to come down and give a statement, Clark said she was scared of being arrested and “didn’t do anything wrong.”
According to the complaint, Clark told police she didn’t want to “snitch” but alleged that Yang was “doing everything” and any methamphetamine at the residence was planted by him. She further claimed Yang was responsible for the forged checks and that she had video of him writing them out. She also said she never cashed the checks.
Clark told the investigator she wanted to meet with him to clear her name, but she never reported to the St. Peter Police Department to provide a statement.
Clark was previously convicted of gross misdemeanor theft in Blue Earth County on Aug. 16, 2022.
Yang is currently on parole for two third degree burglary convictions which occurred in November, 2021 and has a history of financial card fraud and forgery. He was convicted of identity theft in 2022, check forgery in 2022 and 2016 and financial card fraud in 2015 and 2007.
Yang is scheduled for an omnibus hearing before the Nicollet County District Court on April 13.