A warrant was filed on March 30 for the arrest of a St. Peter man accused of stealing a vehicle, tools and music equipment and gas from a gas station.
Andrew Lee Carlstrom, 48, is charged with three counts of felony theft.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office connected Carlstrom to multiple thefts in the fall of last year.
On Oct. 15, a rural Nicollet County resident reported to the Sheriff's Office their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. They believed Carlstrom was responsible and said he was on the property recently. The vehicle was valued at an estimated $5,000.
A list of items inside the car were valued at around $1,280, including: a tool belt valued at $350; a circular saw valued at $200; a cordless drill valued at $45; a bag of wrenches valued at $300; an organ keyboard speaker valued at $250; a push broom valued at $35 and 10 CDs valued at $100.
On Oct 22, the vehicle was found in a parking lot and recovered by the Rochelle, Illinois Police Department.
On Nov. 30, the victim spoke to law enforcement again saying they received a letter indicating the vehicle was involved in an Oct. 15 gas drive-off in Rochester, Minnesota.
Law enforcement identified Carlstom as in possession of the vehicle from gas station surveillance footage.
An additional theft allegedly involving Carlstrom occurred on Oct. 15 at a St. Peter gas station. Footage appeared to show Carlstrom leaving the station on a green bicycle that was later found in the victim's shed.