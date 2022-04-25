Worshippers gathered in the pews of the Union Presbyterian Church on Sunday for a historic service. Congregants commemorated the Union Presbyterian Church building’s 150th anniversary since its construction in 1871.
The Union Presbyterian Church traces its roots back to pioneer missionary Rev. Stephen Riggs. According to local church historians, the Ohio native traveled to the Minnesota territory in 1837 to assist Thomas S. Williamson in his mission to teach Christianity to the Dakota tribe.
Riggs learned the Dakota tongue and, together with Dr. Williamson, translated the Bible into a written form of the language and taught the natives to read it. In 1843, Riggs established his own mission at Traverse des Sioux consisting of two wooden homes and a chapel.
That chapel later became the site of the First Free Presbyterian Church of Traverse des Sioux - one of two churches that would eventually form the Union Presbyterian Church. Rev. Moses N. Adams organized the church on Nov. 5, 1853 upon the establishment of the city of Traverse des Sioux.
During the winter of 1856-1857, another Presbyterian church cropped up in the nearby city of St. Peter. The city was coming up on four years of age when Rev. Aaron H. Kerr arrived in town and began preaching at the Winslow Hotel on the corner of Walnut and Third Street.
The reverend organized the First Presbyterian Church of St. Peter on Oct. 25, 1857. Kerr soon moved his congregation out of the hotel, which later served as the first site of the St. Peter State Hospital, and erected a stone building by 1859 on Minnesota Avenue where the John A. Johnson statue now stands.
But the two congregations were on opposite sides of a theological battleground. Like the United States itself, the national Presbyterian body was split on regional and ideological lines. A schism formed between “old school” Presbyterians supportive of traditionalist Calvinist Orthodoxy and “new school” Presbyterians who embraced revivalism. The church was also split into northern and southern camps over the issue of slavery.
“It was that Civil War time, just after, so you had that idea like the North and South,” said Charles Eggert, a member of the Union Presbyterian Church who studied the congregation’s history.
After the Civil War, the two churches drafted a plan to join together as growth in St. Peter outpaced Traverse des Sioux. In the spirit of theological and national reconciliation, the combined 99 member congregation was designated a union.
The new Union Presbyterian Church congregation began construction on the present day stone church. The building was completed in 1871 at a cost of $15,000. For the next 22 years, Kerr served as the pastor of the congregation and a memorial plaque in his name sits by the north exit of the church.
One of the few features that serves as a reminder of the older Presbyterian churches is the church bell brought from the original Traverse des Sioux building.
Building outwards
Over the next 150 years, the church underwent numerous renovations and remodels. The manse was one of the earliest additions. Originally built next to the church, it was moved to the north corner lot in 1960.
Men and women hand dug a basement for the church during World War II. Access to machinery was limited since most equipment was dedicated to serving the ongoing war effort. As a result, workers used hand tools to break up the rocky foundation and chisel stone walls. The basement and kitchen weren’t functional until 1950 when the project was finally completed.
Union Presbyterian Church expanded again in 1961 with the addition of a Christian education wing joined to the north tower. Sunday School was previously held in the back room of the church, now titled the Traverse des Sioux room. Today, the room serves as a meeting place, library and gallery of historic pictures and artifacts.
Disaster hit the church and the rest of the St. Peter community when the tornado of 1998 struck. The building suffered around $240,000 in damages, but Union Presbyterian Church was lucky compared to the destruction reigned on nearby structures.
One of the stained glass windows was completely destroyed by the tornado, but fortunately the original design was preserved by local stained glass artist Mark Hall. The artist recorded the windows just two months before the tornado struck, allowing the church to install a replica.
“We couldn’t tell what was in the window there,” said Eggert. “We got a call from Mark Hall and he said ‘I was in the church and photographed all those windows in January.’ He had it.”
Among the Union’s most distinguished members was former Governor John A. Johnson. The St. Peter native was born to Swedish immigrants and earned money for his family as a young boy working at the local printing office. He garnered statewide attention later in life for his journalistic work as editor of the St. Peter Herald and was elected to the state senate on the Democratic ticket. He went on to be elected governor of Minnesota three times - in 1904, 1906 and 1908 - and made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic Presidential nomination in 1908.
On September 21, 1909 Johnson died of appendicitis. At the time, Johnson’s funeral was the largest held in Minnesota. His body was brought to the Union Presbyterian Church by funeral train, where over 6,000 people crowded to pay their respects.
Union Presbyterian honored the church’s extensive history on Sunday by providing congregants with a meal and the opportunity to take a self guided tour of the building. Pamphlets written by Herb Poncin and revised by Rev. Andrew Davis and Administrative Assistant Kaci Schneidawind supplied guests with information on the history of the building.
In his sermon, Davis spoke at length on the significance of having a place to worship. The pastor said it’s become trendy in theological spaces to dismiss the need for a church building since worship can happen anywhere and they absorb almost all of a congregation’s funding.
Davis defended the role of the church building in worship. It’s not just a place for prayer, but a place to feel joy in worship.
“The temple itself had huge importance for ancient Jews and so also for us. I believe this sanctuary is important to us,” said Davis. “During COVID we were locked down, I was standing in the back with the camera - the camera never laughed at my bad jokes - it wasn’t the same. Church isn’t just a message, it’s something embodied, it’s something we do together and it’s something we do together in this space.”