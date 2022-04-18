There’s nothing that puts a smile on Gretchen Anne’s face quite like seeing the excitement on others’ when they receive one of her unique homemade crafts. As the craftswoman behind Twisted Sister Crafts, Anne has delighted the community with her meticulously designed and unique array of trees of life out of wires, beads and bulbs.
Twisted Sister Crafts takes its name from the twisted wires that form the roots, trunks and branches of the trees in Anne’s ornaments.
The artisan started out around five years ago, attaching four-wire tree figurines to a rock base. Anne’s handiwork has grown more ornate and diverse in each year since. Today, some of her lighted trees are made with as many as 80 to 100 different wires and are decorated with colorful beads and battery-powered fairy lights and can take around six days to make.
With an eye for detail and craftsmanship, Anne spends a whole day twisting the roots and branches. She uses the next three days to adorn the branches with colored beads with particular colored patterns in mind. Lightbulbs are the last to go on the tree.
The full tree is then mounted on a stone base layered in epoxy to serve as an adhesive. Many lighted trees are decorated with unique landscape features like mushrooms, crystals, seashells, ponds and rivers and wildlife.
“Somebody says, ‘How do you get the ideas?’ And I don't know. I just twist the wires. I’ve got a drawer full of beads and that’s how they turn out. I mix different colors with like four different colors of red or whites or make a fall tree with red, gold and orange
Around every month Anne surprises prominent community organizations in the surrounding area with a donated lighted tree. Saint Peter American Legion Post 47 was the latest recipient of a lighted tree on March 31 and it can currently be seen at the top corner of the liquor shelf behind the bar. Anne said she chose the Legion for their service to local veterans and seeks out other organizations that serve their community.
“ I do it for people that don't ask for anything in return and just do nice things,” said Anne.
Over the years, Anne has donated her lighted trees to places like the St. Peter and Mankato police departments, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, CADA, Laurel’s Edge Assisted Living and the Mayo Clinic in Fairmont among many others.
“I kind of like to find them on my own and I hear from other people that ‘Hey, this person’s doing this,’” said Anne. “That’s how I found Misfit Acres over in Good Thunder. She rescues horses and she just loves it. She emails me back and says ‘It’s on my table. I sit by it every night and look at it.’”
Anne also donates a tree to a member of the Dakota tribe each December when the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Riders travel from South Dakota and Mankato. Last December, she gifted a lighted birch tree with white, black, red, orange and yellow beads and a horse on the mount to Jim Miller, the Native spiritual leader that dreamt of the ride. Miller wasn’t in Mankato, the tree changed hands through South Dakota until it was brought to Miller.
Anne said Miller liked it so much that he custom ordered a tree for his granddaughter. Since his granddaughter likes cats, Miller added a kitten to the base of the ornament.
While Anne sells her trees of life at vendor fairs and online, Twisted Sister Crafts is more of a hobby than a business. All of her sales revenue goes into covering the material costs to create more trees of life.
“It’s all supported by the trees that I sell so I can make stuff to make more trees,” said Anne.
In addition to lighted trees, Anne makes smaller palm trees, without lights, mounted on seashells. She decorates the branches with various materials like beads, pebbles and shells. Her offerings also include wire bonsai trees and tree rings. The rings feature a wire tree patter on the inside with beaded branches shooting out over the edge.
Recently, Anne has been experimenting with rope and created one of her first tree wreaths. A rope is tied around the ring and tied in the middle to display a branching pattern in the center of the wreath. A grass canopy rests on top of the wreath while the ground below is represented by pebbles at the bottom. Inside the wreath, a small swing hangs from the branches of the rope foliage.
Community members can also learn how to make their own trees of life in classes at St. Peter American Legion Post 37. Anne provides the necessary materials and walks her students through the crafting process step by step.
Anne also randomly awards several lucky class members in each session a themed gift bag. In previous classes, she gave away a cake bag with all the ingredients needed to bake a cake, a taco bag for cooking tacos and a bath bag with shampoos, lotions, scrubbies, a toothbrush and toothpaste.
“Everyone puts their name in a box and we just pull out a name. Basically those three when they get there are getting the class for free because of everything in the [bags],” said Anne. “All the gals really seem to like it. One gal got really excited and goes, ‘I’ve never won anything in my life, that was great.’”
Legion member Nancy Vogel said there the American Legion is hosting many new and upcoming craft classes like finger knitting and canvas painting, so it was a no brainer to lend the space to Twisted Sister Crafts.
“I thought it was a great idea to bring to the Legion because people want to get out there and they want to start doing things again,” said Vogel. “When I went over to [Anne’s} house to see the [trees] in person, her display was incredible.”