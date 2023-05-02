When looking out at the sprawling 130 acres of forest, prairie, meadow and wetlands living in peaceful coexistence, it’s difficult to believe the Gustavus Adolphus College Arboretum took root with just 13 acres around the president’s home.

(Left to right) Arboretum Program Specialist Samuel Mendoza, KARE11 Meteorologist Belinda Jensen, Gustavus President Rebecca Bergman, retired Arboretum Director Jim Gilbert and current Arboretum Director Scott Moeller shovel the first piles of fresh mulch on the 50th anniversary tree. (Carson Hughes/southernmin.com)
Gustavus students Megan Lipke, Kathleen Grube, Tessa Johnson and Jamison Miller add to the mulch pile honoring the 50th anniversary accolade oak. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mrs. Depuydt's South Elementary Kindergarten class created birthday cards for the Arboretum's 50th anniversary. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

