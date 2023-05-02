When looking out at the sprawling 130 acres of forest, prairie, meadow and wetlands living in peaceful coexistence, it’s difficult to believe the Gustavus Adolphus College Arboretum took root with just 13 acres around the president’s home.
With no budget to speak of, the foundations of the “Arb,” as it’s affectionately nicknamed today, started small in April, 1973. Biology Professor Charles Mason and his wife and botanist Harriet Mason spent just a penny and a half on each of the first 500 tree seedlings, after President Frank Barth requested they plant a grove outside his home.
“When they gave us permission to start, that was it. There was no authority, no budget, no nothing. You just had to figure it out,” said Harriet. “The biology was sort of intuitive, but learning to do the politics and keep it here, that’s what we had to deal with.”
The Masons had bigger plans for the Arboretum, but winning the support to create the green space it is today was an arduous task. During the first few years, Harriet recalled the tiny saplings being barely 10 inches tall, just starting to outgrow the weeds. She and Charles would wake up every morning and sigh with relief that the Arboretum was still there.
But by 1975 Gusties’ enthusiasm for the project had blossomed and with approval from the Board of Trustees, a master plan was developed to expand the budding Arboretum into three ecosystems and a garden. Charles Mason was named the Arboretum’s first director.
In 1988, the Arboretum was named the Linnaeus Arboretum in honor of Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus, who established the binomial nomenclature used today to classify and categorize living organisms. Following controversy over Linnaeus’ associations with scientific racism, the Board of Trustees voted to rename the Arboretum in 2021.
As the Gustavus Arboretum celebrated its 50th anniversary on Arbor Day, April 28, college faculty, students, alumni and local community members gathered around a sapling in remembrance of how the green space started.
The solitary stick, a young accolade oak, was chosen by Arboretum Director Scott Moeller for the special occasion. The species had a fitting name not an anniversary, and there were few accolades in the grove, Moeller explained.
The accolade oak’s connection to the Arboretum’s future is strengthened by its position next to a circular space being developed into a fire pit and patio.
Moeller, alongside Gustavus President Rebecca Bergman, Arboretum Program Specialist Samuel Mendoza, former Arboretum Director Jim Gilbert and guest speaker KARE11 Meteorologist Belinda Jensen, dug into a pile of mulch with their shovels and tossed it into the ring surrounding the tree. Guests were then invited to come up and contribute to the shoveling.
Reflecting on the past 50 years, Moeller emphasized that the anniversary should not be considered a finish line, but a chapter in the Arboretum’s continuing mission to provide students a place to connect with nature and inspire the next generation of environmentalists.
“The Arboretum connects people to nature and to each other and in a world where the pace of life grows ever faster and technology forces us to live our lives through screens, we need places like the Arboretum more now than ever before,” Moeller said in a speech addressing the 50th anniversary garden party attendees.
The Arb’s coniferous forest of evergreens, Coneflower and Uhler Prairies and oak and maple covered deciduous woods - representing Minnesota’s four distinct biomes - and the Steuer Wetland Preserves has become an invaluable place for students and the general public to get in touch with greenery and wildlife. Over 110 different species of trees and shrubs call the Arb home, not to mention sightings of more than 150 different bird species and visiting mammals like deer, coyotes, foxes and squirrels.
As the COVID-19 pandemic pushed people to study and work from home, the open wilderness provided by the Arb became an important resource for Gustavus students like junior Kathleen Grube. While attending online classes, the Arb koi pond became the defacto classroom for the Environmental Studies and Geography major.
“The arboretum quickly became a place that helped me connect with myself when connecting with others was discouraged,” said Grube. “Although stuffed behind the computer screen, the Arboretum shelter was just enough to make this place my outdoor Zoom classroom when the weather was nice.”
Last year, Grube became a student worker at the Arboretum, one of the institutions which she said attracted her to Gustavus in the first place. As a student worker, she helps plan events and programming at the Arboretum for her classmates.
“This place has been such an important part of my experience at Gustavus and I hope students will be able to say that in 50 years and 50 years after that,” said Grube.
Since the Arboretum’s establishment by Gustavus President Frank Barth and the Masons in 1973, the space has grown in reputation to become recognized as one of the nation’s best college arboretums by bestcollegesonline.org.
Among the features that make the Gustavus Arboretum a standout are the Melva Lind Interpretive Center and its bird and butterfly garden and the historic Borgeson Cabin, built in Norseland in 1866 and moved to the campus in 1986. The mix of outdoor and indoor venues has made the Arb a popular spot for weddings and private events.
In the years since, Gustavus has added plenty of new attractions to the Arboretum. In 2016, the college launched a brand new Gustie tradition by having first-years plant tulip bulbs in the Tulip Meadow. Once spring arrives, the tulip blossoms and reveals the class color.
The college also added a new structure, Rusty the metal bison, to the Coneflower Prairie in 2019. The sculpture was created by students of Andrew Hellmund for the Linnaeus Symposium “The Changing Climate: How Will We Respond?”
But for all the Arboretum’s growth, the ongoing project has had to fight off numerous challenges over the years, from a proposed highway bypass in the early 1990’s which would have cut through the grounds to the unparalleled devastation rendered by the 1998 tornado. The storm uprooted over 2,000 trees on the Gustavus campus, prompting immediate efforts by volunteers and students to plant new trees in their place.
“It’s still there because you used it,” Harriet told garden party attendees. “I want to impress on you that continuing to use it is the way to keep it.”