Adelaide Anne Magner came from humble origins. Born in 1872, she grew up with 14 brothers and sisters in a small Oshawa Township farmhouse, just a half-mile west of St. Peter, near what’s now the site of St. Peter High School.
Magner found artistic inspiration in both her large family and her small town, sketching scenes of life on the Magner farm. By the time she graduated from St. Peter High School in 1890, Magner’s talents were undeniable, and she embarked on an artistic career which would take her to Minneapolis, New York, around the world and back again.
Landscape paintings and self-portraits depicting the realities of early 20th century rural life from across Magner’s 30-year artistic career will be displayed in an upcoming exhibit at the Nicollet County Historical Society Treaty Site History Center. Opening on April 22, the exhibit documents Magner’s life from her roots in Nicollet County to her award-winning portraiture and paintings and her travels around the United States and abroad.
Much of the exhibit pulls from research by Nicollet County Historical Society member Eileen Holz, who spent approximately 2,500 hours digging through the historical record on Magner’s life and career.
“I like strong women, and I think she was super intelligent and creative to be able to do what she did in a period of time where women normally stayed home and took care of the kids, served their parents,” said Holz. “I just found her very fascinating.”
One of the most striking features of the exhibit is just how varied Magner’s work is. Her impressionistic landscapes of tucked-away cottages, forests and farmland are contrasted by her stylized, two-dimensional pen and watercolor sketches of herself and her family taken from her notebooks.
“I would have thought these were by two separate artists because her [sketches] are so quirky and her landscapes are getting more sophisticated and her portraits are, in one article, summarized as Rubenesque,” said Holz. “She gets compared to famous artists and she has such a broad style. Normally artists concentrate one medium, rather than working in all of them.”
The variation in her work speaks to the diversity of Magner’s influences and studies. After graduating from high school, Magner became a student of Robert Koehler at the Minneapolis School of Fine Arts, where she eventually accepted a teaching position 10 years later.
Magner continued her studies at the Chase School of Art in New York City, where she was instructed by impressionist painter William Merritt Chase, phantasmagorical landscape artist Kenneth Hayes Miller and landscape and portrait artist Douglas John Connah. But Magner’s greatest influence was her mentor Robert Henri, a pioneer of the ash-can movement which emphasized raw and realistic depictions of American urban life in a painterly style.
“[Ash-can] concentrated on looking at the real picture,” said Holz. “Don’t fantasize what New York looked like, paint what New York looked like.”
A country woman at heart, Magner took the ash-can school’s sensibility for realism and applied it to the Nicollet County countryside. In the summers off from her school, Magner frequently returned home to the family farm where she painted and drew a large collection of pieces that still remain in the care of her surviving family.
One of her most recognizable depictions of Nicollet County is a painting titled “Ballgame at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds” which depicts a baseball game at the original county fair grandstand arena. A portrait of her father John Magner, which is ordinarily on display at the Cox House, is also on display at the exhibit.
During her visits, Magner filled up her sketchbook with often humorous self-portraits everyday life and the hijinks of her younger cousins on the Magner farm. Magner frequently referred to herself as ‘The Egoist,” in captions describing the scenes and can always be identified by her signature top knob hairstyle and orange jacket and white blouse.
Many of these pieces were provided by Bob Lambert, the son of Magner’s cousin, who still resides in a farmhouse on Fort Road across from the old Magner farm. Lambert pointed out sketches on the wall showcasing his father and uncle playing on the farm.
“They just thought she was a pretty cool gal, the way she would come home and sketch up those little things they were doing with the cows or the chickens or whatever else it happened to be,” said Lambert. “She was apparently just a very nice person.”
The exhibit is set to feature over 100 of Magner’s works between the physical collection of paintings and a digital display of notebook sketches which couldn’t be framed. Some of the art dates as far back as 1885, when Magner was still a teenager.
However, there are some notable gaps as a surprising amount of Magner’s most publicized works have gone missing over the years. These works include a portrait of Minnesota’s first Governor John A. Johnson and a painting depicting a county fair horse race. Perhaps the most mysterious disappearance of them all is Magner’s largest work, a four-panel mural created for the College of St. Teresa titled “Allegory of Learning.”
Magner’s artistic career would bring her to Europe, where she spent time painting in Amsterdam, Venice and Florence, as well as Portland, Oregon where she opened her own studio in 1911 before relocating to Salem to become an art instructor at Willamette University. She returned to Nicollet County a year later to care for her bedridden mother Mary before teaching at St. Teresa.
Upon seeing the exhibit, Lambert hoped it would help St. Peter residents learn more about the community members that came before them.
“I think it’s important for people in this community to understand a little of the history, because I think the history of the people in this community and what they’ve accomplished and who they were is so important for people to really appreciate the town,” said Lambert.