Patients at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center are putting their visual, literary and even musical talents on display at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
From April 8 through April 30, the Arts Center is exhibiting over 200 pieces of patient artwork in Changing Minds III, the studio’s third biennial gallery of paintings, pictures, poems and more pieces created within the treatment center campus.
Visitors will be immediately struck by the diversity and depth of the creative work hung on the arts center walls. Bright, stylized acrylic portraits of celebrities greeting guests to the right of the entryway are contrasted by intricately detailed depictions of cosmic horror drawn entirely in colored pencil on the left.
On the first floor of the exhibit alone, patrons will see stone sculptures, albums painted with acrylic pours, pop art manifested from soda wrappers and flattened Campbell’s soup cans, landscape drawings and more.
“It says something about what some patients were able to dedicate themselves to at a time where they experienced restrictions in an already restricted environment,” said Arts Center Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “We saw an explosion of creative work — artists pursuing new directions or going far more in depth with something than we’re used to seeing in them.”
The Changing Minds exhibit dates back to 2016 when a patient at the treatment center contacted the Arts Center of St. Peter, hoping to put their artwork up in a gallery. What started as an individual request soon morphed into a partnership between the two facilities to create an opportunity for all patients to showcase their art, build connections with the community and combat stigma associated with mental illness.
Kat Graves, a recreation therapist at the Regional Treatment Center, said the gallery has inspired many patients to experiment as artists and served as a motivator to produce more work.
“I’ve seen exponential growth from the first show we’ve done to now the third show,” said Graves. “The drive to keep going as an artist has been very apparent. It’s also been solidifying for the artists that they have this venue to feel so proud and see their work on the wall. It’s a great experience to be a part of.”
For patients like Sean K., the Regional Treatment Center offered opportunities to explore his creative side in ways he never had time for before. While he always had an interest in art and enjoyed doodling with pens, it wasn’t until coming to the treatment center that he picked up the paintbrush.
Now, he’s seeing his first paintings hung up in the Arts Center. He enjoys experimenting with strong, contrasting colors like blending the fiery orange leaves of an autumn tree against a cool green background .
“I’m interested to see how it will turn out if I keep going, even when I get out of here,” said Sean K. “I wanted to paint, but I never got around to it. In here, I have free time so I thought I might as well try it.”
Patient artist Tim Novak was also spurred to take up art during his time in the hospital. He has three colored pencil sketches hanging in the bottom floor, each drawing on different inspirations and styles. One is a futuristic work showcasing abstract patterns, another depicts grey forms against a darkened background while the third features a scenic tropical island.
“I’ve never really been the most artistically inclined, but when I came to the hospital I started really getting into it,” said Novak. “ I enjoy using the pencils because I think they can be a little more precise, but the paper can sometimes be challenging.”
This is Novak’s second time entering his work in the Changing Minds exhibit. He and a few of his fellow artists were invited to a private viewing last week where they enjoyed their own art and the work of other patients.
“You hope people like it. It’s also interesting because it feels a little competitive looking at other people’s art,” said Novak. “There’s some awesome artists here, some better than others, and I’m just impressed with some of the stuff people do. I feel that my art is good, so I’m happy with it.”
Novak is also an avid writer and is publishing his own fiction novel “This Night” on Amazon.
Patient artists showcased their literary work in the gallery in addition to visual arts. Selections of poems by patients are featured on the second floor. Many of the writings share darker themes like loss and confusion, but also touch on feelings of hope.
One pair of patients even formed a metal band and submitted cassette tapes of their new single. The Arts Center purchased a cassette player just so the track could be played.
Much of the gallery artwork was created by patients in their own time while others were produced in group classes at the treatment center. Group pieces like the Starry Night portraits and the acrylic pour albums are placed side by side with other works produced in the same class.
Patient Artist Richard Amyanwu submitted two pieces from group classes to the galleries recognizing his homeland and his new country. The Nigerian immigrant painted a bright red-orange acrylic pour album with a yellow outline of the African continent with the word “Homeland” in the center while also producing a wood carving of the state of Minnesota, colored green and yellow, with the words “Rise and Shine,” written as a statement of positivity.
Amyanwu took an interest in the arts from a young age. The patient artist said he picked up wood carving as a hobby while he was in elementary school in Nigeria.
“I’m so proud to actually see my work up here,” said Amyanwu. “It’s been really good for me.”