A patient committed to the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter as mentally ill and dangerous is accused of threatening to kill a staff member and destroying a camera and smoke detector with a metal grate.
spotlight
Terrion Lamar Sherman, 26, was charged with felony threats of violence and felony first degree damage to property on Sept. 26.
According to the charges, Sherman became extremely angry while on a phone call on Aug. 9 and slammed the receiver against the nurse's window twice before attempting to pull the base of the phone away from staff and through the window. Staff closed the window and Sherman retrieved a piece of metal from the receiver after breaking it open.
When asked what he was going to do with it, staff reported that Sherman said “I’m going to take a body with it." Staff asked what he meant by that and Sherman became angry and threatened to kill the staff member.
Sherman was quoted by the staff member, threatening "Anytime you step onto this unit, I’m going to kill you. You come out here for an ICS I’m going to kill you, and you can let everyone know that."
The patient then threaded a shoestring through the piece of metal and swung it wildly around the room, breaking multiple station unit windows. Law enforcement were called in to negotiate with Sherman and he eventually gave up the piece of metal.
After police left, Sherman began to spread toothpaste and body wash on the camera in his room. He then used a shoe to punch a metal grate covering a smoke detector before pulling the grate off the ceiling. He then used the grate to break a bedroom window, the room camera and the smoke detector.
Sherman then tossed the smoke detector in the toilet and the damage set off the Regional Treatment Center fire alarm. Police again responded and negotiated with Sherman to give up the grate.
In total, Sherman caused over $11,000 in estimated property damage according to the charges.
