Candidates running for the title of Nicollet County Sheriff, incumbent Dave Lange and Nicollet County Investigator Marc Chadderdon answered student questions on public safety, transparency and campus security in a Gustavus-Adolphus College forum on Oct. 3.
Political Science Professor Kate Knutson moderated the discussion with questions prepared by Gustavus students involved in the student engagement team. Audience members also had the chance to ask the candidates about their positions in the back half of the discussion.
Lange campaigned on his 20-year record as Nicollet County Sheriff and experience built up over 37 years of law enforcement.
“With the changing technologies that have come into place, I’ve done a lot to keep up with the changing technologies,” said Lange. “Our staff has grown. We separated the jail and dispatch function in 2009 to provide a better dispatching service to the residents and then we took on dispatching for North Mankato. I’m proud of the fact that we increased our patrol deputies to give not only the officers that backup that they need up there, but better service to the county as well.”
Chadderdon, a Sheriff’s Office criminal investigator of 16 years and former jailer and dispatcher, said there was a need for change in the department, particularly in regard to its approach toward transparency and school shooter training.
In light of the delayed police response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Chadderdon argued the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office needed to develop individualized protocols and procedures for each school and college campus in the county in the event of an active shooter.
“Officers should be familiar with every educational institution in our county including the colleges and every high school — how to get in the building, be familiar where the locker rooms are,” said Chadderdon. “When kids aren’t in school, we should be training with the fire department.”
Lange acknowledged the Sheriff’s Office could do better, but responded that deputies should have an idea of the layout of the schools in the county from patrolling the area and having kids enrolled in school. He added that the Sheriff’s Office collaborates with schools to prepare them for what to do in a shooting.
“We’ve presented to the schools on active shooter training and what to look for and we do have some means in place,” said Lange. “Schools and school teachers and so forth know what to do when one of these incidents occurs. And they do practice drills on an annual basis.”
But on the law enforcement side, Chadderdon countered the department wasn’t doing enough to familiarize deputies with how to navigate the schools.
“I’ve been [to Gustavus] for basketball camp 40 years ago and I wouldn’t know my way around here,” said Chadderdon. “I’ve been in this room one time in my life and I know Nicollet School because my kids went there but as far as … the St. Peter Schools, I’m not familiar with them. Each school would have to have a specific plan.”
But in regards to security at the Gustavus campus, Lange said the St. Peter Police Department acts as the primary responder to criminal activity while the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office takes on an assistance role.
“The Sheriff’s main contact with Gustavus is a support role to the local PD. You have campus security here to tend to your day-to-day needs,” said Lange. “The local police department is responsible for any reports of criminal activity or other events that occur on campus and the Sheriff’s Office is basically a support role for the local PD to call up here.”
Chadderdon responded that the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office often has as many deputies on duty in St. Peter as the St. Peter Police Department.
“We’re in town all the time and respond to calls with the police department,” Chadderdon said.
The Sheriff’s Office Investigator also claimed the department was not transparent enough in keeping the public informed. When the department does not issue a press release after making an arrest in a major crime or responding to a severe traffic accident, Chadderdon said it allows rumors to spread and keeps the public in the dark about what’s happening in the community.
“You should know what’s going on in the community. Whether that’s someone escaping from the State Hospital, that’s a big topic here at Gustavus or in St. Peter,” said Chadderdon. “If it’s a problem for the state hospital and notify us or the St. Peter Police Department that someone is gone I believe the public should know about it.”
Lange rebutted that the department has mechanisms like the emergency notification system to inform people in certain areas of the county or the whole county in major incidents.
“It’s always my goal to let the public know what’s going on,” said Lange. “If it’s something that I feel the public would be benefitting from notifying them of that incident, certainly that information needs to be pushed out.”
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is also in the process of budgeting for body cameras in the next fiscal year, Lange added.
When asked by a Gustavus student why the Sheriff’s Office was just starting to budget for body cameras when Gustavus security has had the technology for several years, the Sheriff answered that he was initially reluctant to purchase body cameras in case the state legislature decided to finance them.
“To be fiscally responsible, I was holding out until the state would maybe fund these bodycams because there comes a lot of expense and data management with those…” said Lange. “We are putting it in our budget next year to implement that program, but with that comes a lot of data management requests and things like that that all have to be taken into account.”
A key point of the discussion was Sheriff’s Office policies on racial profiling and de-escalation tactics. Lange said deputies and licensed staff have mandatory training every licensing period, which includes implicit bias training. He added that all deputies can go through online training through a Sheriffs Association program that covers racial profiling and implicit bias. Those topics are also included in MCIT online trainings Lange said he requires for all of his staff.
Chadderdon said he had discussions with Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato following the death of George Floyd and contacted every police department in the county and did not hear of any complaints against officers regarding racial profiling.
“I can tell you if there is someone who was racially profiling and stopping people that were only Hispanic or Black, they would be reported,” said Chadderdon. “I have no doubt that would not be tolerated. That’s one of the benefits of smaller agencies.”
The investigator further stated that there was a declining lack of respect for authority contributing to officer-involved shootings.
“All of these shootings involving police officers, not one of them would have taken place if the person would have complied,” said Chadderdon. “The spot to argue is not on the side of the road. If the cop does something wrong, then you go through the process and file a complaint against the officer.”
He commented that parents are not being parents to their children and that kids are growing up without faith, father figures or consequences for misbehavior in school.
Lange said he also witnessed attitudes toward for law enforcement decline in 2020. He traced the issue to how kids are raised in the home.
"We need to work with our Human Services agencies to help those families that are in broken marriages and whatnot to help raise these kids so they have respect for their parents, and their teachers and so forth and that’s how we have to try and turn things around," said Lange.