Three people were arrested during a traffic stop in St. Peter after more than 350 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl were found in the vehicle, according to charges.
The owner of the vehicle, Ethan Samuel Eugene Newton, 19, of Mankato, was charged with felony third degree conspiracy to commit sale or possession with intent to sell narcotics, felony third-degree drug possession of 50 or more dosages of a narcotic mixture, felony conspiracy to commit in the fourth degree on March 21.
Calista Lilly Barnes, 20, of Mankato, received identical charges as well as an additional felony charge of fifth degree drug possession.
Jasmyn Jeane Black, 18, of St. Peter, was charged with felony drug possession in the fifth degree and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Newton's vehicle after investigation and surveillance of Newton and Barnes led investigators to believe there were controlled substances in the vehicle.
After Newton, Barnes and Black were ordered to exit the vehicle, Newton reportedly told officers of counterfeit Oxycodone pills located in the center console. The counterfeit pills are commonly known as M-Box 30 pills and often contain fentanyl.
Upon searching the vehicle, law enforcement found a bag containing 357 M-Box 30 pills as well as corner cut baggies, tubes for snorting and smoking controlled substances and burnt tin foil with residue consistent with controlled substance use. Field testing revealed the pills contained acetaminophen, which is commonly used as a binding agent for fentanyl.
In a purse belonging to Black, law enforcement found smoking pipes, a glass pipe, marijuana grinder and three M-Box 30 pills.
During the arrest, Barnes was searched and found to have a bag of suspected cocaine weighing 4.5 grams on her person.
In a Mirandized statement, Newton claimed the bag containing over 350 pills belonged to Barnes and that she handed him the pills, which he placed in the center console. He said Black used controlled substances, but did not sell them.
Barnes, however, claimed to not know the bag of pills was in the vehicle. Prior to the traffic stop, Barnes stated that Newton made a stop in Henderson and entered a residence. But near the end of her statement, Barnes reportedly indicated some of the information she provided was untrue.
In her statement, Black told law enforcement that she rode to the cities with Newton, who picked up Barnes and that Newton had stopped at a house in Henderson prior to the traffic stop. She stated the bag of M-Box 30 pills did not belong to her, but that the pills found in her purse were in her possession.