Through a backstage look at its latest production, “Spring Awakening,” Gustavus Adolphus College offered high school students a taste of the collegiate theatre experience.

Professor Jeffrey Peterson teaches students how to embody character with movement in a Laban movement workshop. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Gustavus Light and Sound Designer Terena Wilkens showcases lighting gels in a workshop based on color theory. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Gustavus Technical Director Matt Rightmire demonstrates how light interacts with different setpieces. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Students sorted M&Ms by color under a green spotlight in an experiment showcasing how light can alter the hues of objects. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
In an acting workshop exploring the power of tempo in a scene, two students attempt to set a table in slow motion while a third moves at high speed. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Professor Jeffrey Peterson leads students in a Laban movement workshop. Students step to the left with an arm outstretched, making a “direct” motion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Students were given a backstage tour of the set of “Spring Awakening” at Gustavus-Adolphus College. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

