Through a backstage look at its latest production, “Spring Awakening,” Gustavus Adolphus College offered high school students a taste of the collegiate theatre experience.
Students from and the surrounding area, including White Bear Lake, Richfield and Waseca, were invited to the STEAMery Atrium on Friday, Feb. 24 to meet the cast and crew of the coming-of-age alt-rock musical and partake in a variety of performance and technical workshops for Gustavus Theatre Day.
Carter Learned, a Gustavus junior and associate lighting designer on “Spring Awakening,” was one of several students assisting in the college’s Tech and Design workshop.
Since before the beginning of the production, Learned, alongside Light and Sound Designer Terena Wilkens, was researching and developing the creative lighting identity for the show as well as identifying the light fixtures. Her work included implementing everything from the lights in the catwalks illuminating the stage down to the onstage LED strips.
“For the research process, we usually go and look at where the actual show is set, in this case 1890s Germany, and so we would go look at the actual environment and see if we can replicate that,” said Learned. “It depends on what the period of the piece is going to be and what the directors and production team decide.”
In a production like “Spring Awakening,” which shifts from grounded scenes of adolescents in late 19th-century Germany in conflict with a repressive school and culture to stylish rock-infused musical numbers, lighting plays an instrumental role in capturing different tones from scene to scene.
“It’s mostly taking structures that we already know exist, like groups of front lights and groups of sidelights and then combining toplight and backlight to make the looks that we want,” said Learned. “If we want it to look more realistic, we can go more realistic, but in those moments we want to make the show seem otherworldly, we can bring in elements of fun color or tactic lighting to make things pop.”
Learned introduced students to how lighting can set a scene in a workshop on color theory, led by Terena Wilkens and Technical Director Matt Rightmire. In this hands-on class, located in the Black Box Theatre, students could experiment with different colors of light and how they interacted with costumes and setpieces.
Wilkens had students work with a spectrum of lighting gels to showcase the properties of additive and subtractive colors. Additive color mixing creates a new color by combining two different wavelengths together. For example, a red and green light mixed together creates a yellow light. Subtractive mixing, on the other hand, involves removing light to create darker colors.
In an experiment, Wilkens demonstrated color theory in action by telling students to sort M&Ms of the same color together underneath a green spotlight. The participants were surprised to find out that many of M&Ms which appeared red in color underneath the green light were actually brown when the spotlight was removed.
In a separate workshop focused on acting and performance, Associate Professor Henry MacCarthy taught students about the role of tempo in a scene. To showcase how timing can affect a scene, the professor had students perform in a simple exercise.
Two performers were initially assigned with setting plates and dishes on a table in slow-motion. After a brief period, he sent in another student to set the table in double-time. Then a fourth student was added to the scene, tasked with removing all the dishes from the table as fast as possible. What started as a slow and simple setup spiraled into a comedic conflict as the tortoise-paced actors futilely attempted to keep up with the high-speed scene stealers.
MacCarthy said the exercise showcases that tempo itself can create character, even when performers are doing nothing more than a simple task.
“It’s about understanding tempo as a thing in and of itself that you can then bring and employ to do other things with it,” said MacCarthy.
Student performers also took a workshop class on movement in the Kresege Dance Studio with Assistant Professor and Choreographer Jeffrey Peterson. Using a technique called Laban movement, Peterson taught students about how to physically embody a character and interact with the space around them with purpose.
“Laban movement analysis is the most universal and widespread-used system to analyze and describe movement in the world,” said Peterson. “I’m certified in it and I’ve used it to coach the cast on Spring Awakening and the specific things that we used in the process of working on the show is what we’re actually using today in this class.”
The workshop kickstarted with students working within a limited range of motion, called “The Cube.” Students stood up straight with one hand on their chest in the resting position and could gesture in six directions: up, down, left, right, forward and backward before returning to the starting position.
After participants learned the basic movements, Peterson then assigned specific character traits to each movement. For example, students would make a direct, straight and rigid motion to the left by pointing their left arm out and taking a step in that direction. Then, to capture an indirect motion, participants loosened up and waved their right arm to the right.
These characteristics are part of the four components of Laban movement analysis. Under this theory a movement can be either direct or indirect, heavy or light, quick or sustained and bound or free.
“What this does is it provides information on where your body is in space and also details how to embody different qualities,” said Peterson. “By being clear about your space and your qualities it can then provide clarity in your embodiment in acting and movement.”
Following the workshops students were granted a tour of Gustavus Adolphus College’s theatre and dance spaces and were welcomed to meet with the cast of “Spring Awakening,” before attending their Friday performance later that evening.