Allison Ellingson opened The People's Store in downtown St. Peter this month. The store features her own handmade textiles and ethically sourced home goods. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Allison Ellingson has called St. Peter her home ever since her move from Chicago to Minnesota several years ago. Now she’s making local residences homier with a selection of fabrics, dishes, liquid soaps and decor at her newly-opened small business The People’s Store.

The People's Store offers fabrics, home decor, soaps, dishes, books and more. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The People's Store sells an array of liquid laundry and castile soaps. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The People's Store is located at 305 S. Minnesota Ave. sandwiched between River Rock Cafe and Poshinate Kiddos. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

