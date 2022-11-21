Allison Ellingson has called St. Peter her home ever since her move from Chicago to Minnesota several years ago. Now she’s making local residences homier with a selection of fabrics, dishes, liquid soaps and decor at her newly-opened small business The People’s Store.
Named after a general store her husband’s great-grandfather ran in southern Minnesota during the early 20th century, The People’s Store, located in downtown St. Peter, specializes in ethically sourced sustainable home goods made by independent artists and small companies.
The product line includes handmade quilts and fabrics sewn and naturally dyed by Ellingson herself. She picked up the needle from a young age under the tutelage of her mother and her passion for the textile arts grew in high school. In her 20’s, Ellingson moonlighted as a textile artist before earning an MFA in textiles from the Art Institute of Chicago.
“I like making beautiful objects for people to use in their homes, creating everyday beauty,” Ellingson. “I also like its connection to bigger issues like climate change and women's rights because you can make so many choices about the materials you use.”
As a supporter of the fibershed movement, Ellingson sources her materials from within a 100-mile radius. She sews her quilts with wool from the St. Peter Woolen Mill and dyes scrap fabrics from the facility.
“I am trying to reduce the amount of materials I am purchasing to create a circular economy - source as much of you can here locally,” said Ellingson.
It was selling her fabrics at a pop-up shop at the River Rock Cafe last winter that inspired Ellingson to open the downtown shop. The textile artist had so much fun sharing her work with the community, she wanted to move out of her home studio and into a more public facing space.
Ellingson found that space in the cozy, red downtown building at 305 S. Minnesota Ave. sandwiched between River Rock Cafe and Poshinate Kiddos. Formerly occupied by Sticks and Stones, the building now houses a collection of hand-selected laundry soaps, bath products, books and household accessories.
The business owner aims to further expand The People’s Store’s offerings, starting with a clothing section in the back area. Following her business philosophy, Ellingson plans to fill the section with found clothes and clothing brands following innovative textile practices.
The People’s Store will also begin hosting a weekly songwriter series in January, bringing live music into the shop.
Ellingson currently runs The People’s Store all on her own. It’s hard work, but she’s long searched for the flexibility offered by being her own boss. As a mother of three young children and the caregiver for her eldest child, who was born with severe disabilities, working a typical 9-5 couldn’t meet her family’s needs. But behind the counter of The People’s Store, she can set her own hours.
Her experience with disability has led Ellingson to be conscious of keeping the store accessible to people with disabilities and mobility difficulties.
“I actually thought a lot about that in here. I made two paths because I want it to be accessible,” said Ellingson. “I feel like there’s a lot of invisibility around disability. Kids are included in the school setting, but what happens when they grow up? Part of what I want to do is create a culture in society where people with disabilities are fully included.”