The 2023 Women Celebrating Women award was presented to Thalia Taylor on Tuesday evening at the 18th iteration of the honorary event. Thalia was recognized for her service and volunteerism in the St. Peter community.

Tahlia Taylor stands at the podium with the Women Celebrating Women award. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Author and MSU Professor Rachael Hanel served as the guest speaker for Women Celebrating Women's 2023 theme "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories." (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tahlia Taylor holds her hands over her mouth in shock as she's announced the recipient of the 2023 Women Celebrating Women award. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Women in the Gustavus Adolphus College Jackson Campus Center banquet hall applaud Tahlia Taylor as she walks up to accept her award. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tahlia Taylor poses with the 2023 Women Celebrating Women award. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sarah Nelsen spoke in honor of her late mother and 2022 Women Celebrating Women award recipient Margie Nelsen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Shauna Nelsen speaks on behalf of her late mother Margie Nelsen at Women Celebrating Women. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

