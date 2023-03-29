The 2023 Women Celebrating Women award was presented to Thalia Taylor on Tuesday evening at the 18th iteration of the honorary event. Thalia was recognized for her service and volunteerism in the St. Peter community.
Taylor accepted the award with modesty and astonishment, as she was applauded by a room full of female friends, neighbors and colleagues at the Gustavus Adolphus College Jackson Campus Center banquet hall.
“I’ve been here many times, and I just can’t imagine myself being a part of the group of the people that received this honor,” said Taylor, still reeling with shock and excitement. “It’s just amazing. I am very, very thankful.”
The speaker
“Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories”, the theme for National Women’s History Month, was observed. Rachael Hanel, the keynote speaker, is a professor of creative writing at Minnesota State University, Mankato and an author of “Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman’s Path from Small-town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army.”
Hanel spoke on her experiences writing the nonfiction portrait of Hall’s life, from her humble origins in St. Peter to her death in a shootout with the Los Angeles Police Department. While Hall is mostly known for her involvement in the Symbionese Liberation Army’s infamous kidnapping of Patty Hearst, Hanel stressed there was more to Hall’s story than just her worst moments.
Hall was known to her friends and family as a compassionate social service worker, talented artist, activist for social change and outgoing personality. Her motives that led her to the SLA were more complicated than the two-dimensional and oftentimes factually inaccurate reports written about Hall in the wake of her death.
Hanel said writing about Hall's life has shifted her perspective on people — emphasizing that they can’t be defined by single moments of their lives. It’s a perspective that’s been reinforced by her experiences teaching MNSU college classes at prisons, like the Faribault state men's prison and the Waseca federal women’s prison, through the university’s Scholars Serving Time program.
“The women that are there have been known for the last poor decision they’ve made, that’s why they’re there and they’re there because those are the consequences they’ve had for their poor decisions. But when I see them, they are so driven,” said Hanel. “They cannot wait to earn these degrees. They are seeing when they get out, this degree is going to open up so many avenues for them. They want to talk, I can ask them one question and 45 minutes later they’re still talking about that one question.”
“They are really demonstrating to me exactly what I think about Camilla,” Hanel added. “Here are the other parts of your life too, you are not just this one thing.”
The award
Thalia Taylor’s volunteer work has been out of public view and focused on helping people.
Over the years, her efforts have included helping children with special needs at South Elementary school, caring for a newborn baby, so the young mother could complete high school, training and working as a hospice caregiver, and scheduling and translating for the Free Clinic.
Thalia helped build Habitat for Humanity homes in St. Peter for over 20 years. She was excited when she was allowed to do some work on the roof recently. Thalia has served the Union Presbyterian Church as deacon for many years and loves visiting the sick and elderly and staying in touch with church members.
Much of Thalia’s time has been devoted to the International Friendship Family program at Gustavus for over 40 years and acting as host family for international students. Thalia came from Mexico to the United States to attend college on a scholarship and remembers how lonely and hard it is for young people to be away from home.
Thalia has traveled to other countries to volunteer in special programs, such as “Common Hope” in Guatemala, to build housing for indigenous people, and with Starky Hearing Foundation’s “So The World Can Hear” program to fit children with hearing aids. She has also volunteered as translator with Minnesota Doctors For People to provide medical services to people in remote villages in Mexico.
Thalia and her husband Larry Taylor have lived in St. Peter since 1976 with their two children.
The St. Peter Herald, River’s Edge Hospital, St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and St. Peter Community and Family Education sponsored the 2023 Women Celebrating Women event.
Remembering Margie Nelsen
There was a bittersweetness in the air at the 18th annual Women Celebrating Women event. The time of celebration contained pangs of sadness, as the community remembered 2022 award winner Margie Nelsen, who died in her battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80 on Feb. 22.
Nelsen served the Trinity Lutheran Church for over 30 years, was a former St. Peter City Councilor, treasurer and president of the St. Peter Library, a 10-year commissioner and five-year chair on the River’s Edge Hospital Commission, headed the Healthy Community Alliance, a manager of the Arts Center, a Nicollet County Master Gardener, a member of the Women Celebrating Women Committee and was an election judge.
Before her passing, Women Celebrating Women Committee member Stephanie Holden noted that Nelsen had been looking forward to speaking as the previous year’s honoree and sharing what the award meant to her. In Nelsen’s place, her daughters Sarah and Shauna spoke at the event.
“A leader wherever she lands is how she was described in her nomination form for last year’s award. Mom was all of that and so much more,” said Sarah. “She was involved in Women Celebrating Women since the first year in 2004 and I was honored to attend almost every year with my mom since 2004 … I remember her and how much joy she got in organizing and planning the event with all of her friends … It was humbling to see how much this event in the community has grown since the first year and it is a testament to the support the St. Peter community has.”
Shauna noted that when Nelsen received her nomination last year, she was so modest that even as her years of service were being described she didn’t believe she was receiving the award until her name was called.
“Recently we were able to use the photo I took of my mom, moments after she won the award as a cover for her memorial service. She looked so beautiful and so happy at that moment,” said Shauna. “Thank you for giving her so much joy and love with this special recognition.”