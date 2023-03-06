While local residents are preparing for another heavy snowfall this week, agriculture students at Cleveland Public Schools have been keeping their plants and seedlings safe from the winter frost inside the district’s new greenhouse.

Cleveland students

Cleveland ninth graders Daniel McClune and Dakota Lotspeich pose next to the seeds they've planted in rockwool during their Intro to Agriculture class. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cleveland greenhouse

These vegetables were grown by Cleveland students during the fall semester at the new greenhouse. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cleveland Greenhouse

Cleveland Public Schools debuted their new greenhouse this school year, allowing students to grow plants throughout the fall and spring semester. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments