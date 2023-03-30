Whether it was letting go of a petty grudge, making up for your mistakes or reconciling with the people who’ve hurt you, just about everyone can point to a time in their lives where they’ve felt the need to forgive someone else or ask forgiveness for themselves.
Speaking to a full house at the Arts Center of St. Peter, community members young and old, from all walks of life laid themselves bare with humorous anecdotes and personal confessions exploring what it means to forgive and be forgiven.
The Thursday, March 23 event was the first in a four-part storytelling series “Tell Me A Story,” which invites members of the public an opportunity to take up the microphone and express themselves through prepared or improvised speeches.
Lindsay Prunty, a former member of the Art Center Board of Directors, founded “Tell Me A Story” in 2018. Inspired by the live storytelling events by “The Moth” in the Twin Cities, Prunty aimed to create a space where people could connect with the community through the rich, oral artistic tradition of storytelling.
After two years of storytelling events touching on topics such as ghost stories, letting go and animals, Tell Me A Story was put on hiatus indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the world returned to normalcy, it wasn’t long until people began asking Prunty if the event would return.
The enthusiasm was loud and clear. With the help of new co-producer Marne Stover, and returning emcee Benjamin Findley, Tell Me A Story made its grand return on Thursday to a full house in the Arts Center basement gallery.
“I just get so excited hearing the stories. It pumps me up to see such a great turnout,” said Prunty. “The last time we did this was in 2019, and it’s been a couple years and people are back. We just love learning about different people’s stories too. It just expands your whole awareness of life.”
Tell Me A Story launched its 2023 debut challenging storytellers to let their guard down and share a tale on the topic of forgiveness. Participants had just a few rules to follow: the story must be true; the speaker must be the main focus of the story and the story must last no longer than five minutes. Those who signed release forms could also have their stories broadcast over KMSU radio.
Speakers wrote down their names and put them into a hat to be drawn by Findley at random. As the host, he eased newcomers in by opening the event with a story about running into one of his old high school bullies, who came up to him to apologize. Findley realized his bully was a kid back then too and was able to forgive him.
There appeared to be some hesitation in the air as the event kicked off. Just three speakers submitted their names at the top of the evening. But as more and more people began to share their stories, nerves gave way to excitement and well over a dozen people ran up to the stage one after another as their names were called.
“It’s such a vulnerable topic, there’s always that fear that people aren’t going to be willing to open up, but at a place like the Arts Center people feel comfortable and want to share,” said Stover. “There’s a lot of people who you could see were very comfortable on the stage and really comfortable in the space and that inspired a lot more people to share.”
Each speaker had their own unique perspective to the topic of forgiveness. There were as many laughs as there were tears over the course of the night. Some amused the audience with tales about the minor grudges they refused to let go of. Some took a serious approach with stories on seeking forgiveness from friends and family after getting sober. Some delved into their experiences of being on the receiving end of abuse and asked if some people are deserving of forgiveness.
“It’s a little scary at first,” Prunty said after sharing her own story with the crowd. “But I feel like seeing other people share stories gives you courage, and it also feels like a great way to process your emotions. I felt better after.”
Interspersed between presenters were mini-stories, short one-or-two sentence written responses to a story prompt. Findley came up to the mic and read aloud a response to Thursday’s prompt “What was a time you should have kept your mouth shut?” One respondent said they were criticizing the way their sister was vacuuming and in response, their sister gave them the vacuum instead.
In addition to the open mic speakers, Tell Me a Story invited three guest storytellers to the stage. Laura Schultz, a therapist, musician and a lead vocalist for the band “Good Night Gold Dust,” told a story about her time growing up in Catholic school and confessing to a priest she didn’t believe in transubstantiation — the conversion of the Eucharist into the body and blood of Christ. She recalled being sent to an after school “confession detention” with the priest and, after more than an hour of back and forth, Schultz didn’t receive any penance but came to realize she didn’t need to be forgiven.
“The most beautiful thing about storytelling is that you can connect to other people and feel seen and recognized and like we’re not alone in our experiences,” said Schultz. “That was a lovely byproduct of this evening is feeling even more connected to the community than I felt before.”
“I feel like I was given the opportunity to behold members of the community in their sadness and their silliness, their excitement and their joy,” Schultz added.
Schultz’ husband, Colin Scharf was also invited to speak at the end of the evening. Scharf is writer, musician, and filmmaker, operates the Mankato audio/visual production studio Gold Mine Studios and fronts the bands Silver Summer and Good Night Gold Dust with Schultz. The pair were early attendees of Tell Me A Story before the pandemic hit.
“It was a really fun way to gather around something and highlight whoever wants to be highlighted. If you want to talk, talk,” said Schultz. “We’re here to hear you.”
Also featured as a guest speaker was two-time Minnesota Book Award finalist Kristin Cronn-Mills, author of novels such as “The Sky Always Hears Me and the Hills Don’t Mind,” “Beautiful Music for Ugly Children,” “Original Fake” and “Wreck.”
“Tell Me A Story” returns on April 20 with a new theme, adrenaline. The following shows are currently scheduled for the fall on Oct. 12 and Nov. 16.