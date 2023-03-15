...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The first in the four-part "Tell Me A Story" series which allows community members to share their personal tales, is returning to the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
Everyone has a story to tell, and the Arts Center of St. Peter is giving local residents a chance to share their personal tales and journeys with the community.
In their first public storytelling event since 2020, "Tell Me A Story" is returning to the Arts Center of Saint Peter on Thursday, March 23 for the first in a series of four upcoming events.
"Tell Me A Story" was founded by Lindsay Prunty, a market consultant, graphic designer and former vice president of the Arts Center Board of Directors as a fun way for community members to share their own personal stories while connecting with the community.
Each storytelling event is centered around a unique topic. The upcoming Thursday session invites community members to share stories focused on the topic of forgiveness. This may include forgiving someone else for a transgression, forgiving one's past self or granting forgiveness for one's own peace of mind.
Guests interested in telling their stories have the option of adding their name to a hat drawing. There's no competition and participants have up to five minutes to share their stories.
The event is recorded by KMSU radio and participants have the option of allowing the content of their speeches to be shared at a later date.
Three guest speakers have been confirmed at the event including two-time Minnesota Book Award finalist Kristin Cronn-Mills, author of "The Sky Always Hears Me and the Hills Don't Mind" and "Beautiful Music for Ugly Children."
Also featured are local musicians Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz. Scharf is a writer, musician, and filmmaker and fronts the bands Silver Summer and Good Night Gold Dust with his wife, Schultz. He operates Gold Mine Studios, an audio/visual production studio in Mankato where he lives with his wife, Laura, and their cat, Mr. Nicholas "The Screamin' Demon" Biscuits.
The storytelling begins at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free. The four part series will continue on April 20, Oct. 12 and Nov. 16.