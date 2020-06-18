Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...BLUE EARTH...EASTERN WATONWAN AND SOUTHEASTERN NICOLLET COUNTIES... AT 545 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR LAKE CRYSTAL, OR 9 MILES WEST OF MANKATO, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MANKATO, NORTH MANKATO, ST. PETER, LAKE CRYSTAL, MADELIA, NICOLLET, ST. CLAIR, COURTLAND, GOOD THUNDER, HANSKA, VERNON CENTER AND LEWISVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... U.S. HIGHWAY 14 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 111 AND 136. U.S. HIGHWAY 169 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 32 AND 59, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 61 AND 65. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.