In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Online sales at Target more than doubled as the pandemic put millions in lockdown during the first quarter, revealing further the critical role big box stores played in getting supplies to an immobilized population. The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday, May 20 that comparable-store sales, which include online purchases, rose 10.8% for the three-month period that ended May 2. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)