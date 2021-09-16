Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA BENTON KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER RENVILLE SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ISANTI IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BROWN NICOLLET IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA REDWOOD IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHIPPEWA YELLOW MEDICINE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAMBRIDGE, ELK RIVER, GAYLORD, GRANITE FALLS, HUTCHINSON, LITCHFIELD, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, NEW ULM, OLIVIA, REDWOOD FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, ST CLOUD, ST PETER, AND WILLMAR.