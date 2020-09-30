In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva comments on the investigation of the shooting of two deputies during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. A photo from surveillance video of the assault is at left. Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies as they sat in their squad car. Villanueva and District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 said attempted murder charges have been filed against 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray. He was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)