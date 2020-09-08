In this July 17, 2020 file photo, a senior citizen holds the hand of a care coordinator at a Health facility in Miami. Federal officials plan to ship rapid coronavirus tests to assisted living facilities, moving to fill a testing gap for older adults who don’t need the constant attention of a nursing home. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir said assisted living facilities will be followed by senior day care centers and home health agencies in getting the tests. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)