While 100,000 Minnesotans could get back to work next week, public school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the school year and much of the state’s economy will stay drastically subdued for the foreseeable future.
Gov. Tim Walz warned of an expected surge in COVID-19 cases as testing ramps up — and people should brace for many more deaths and a possible fall resurgence.
"I want to remind Minnesotans: The hardest days are ahead,” he said. “The climb is still up. We're not near that peak yet.”
The latest coronavirus statistics:
- 2,942 confirmed cases via 51,548 tests
- 200 deaths
- 712 people hospitalized
- 268 remain hospitalized; 104 in intensive care
- 1,536 patients recovered
In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases, with 26, while Le Sueur County has 22 confirmed, most of which are recovered. Rice County has eight confirmed cases and one death; Steele County has 10 confirmed cases; Nicollet County eight confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County three confirmed; Goodhue County 19 confirmed; Brown County eight confirmed and one death; and Sibley County one confirmed.
Nobles County continues to have the largest cluster outside the Twin Cities and Rochester, with the outbreak centering around the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, which is closed indefinitely.
While Walz did offer some optimism Thursday, including the relaxed business guidance, he also said Minnesota isn’t close to allowing people to pack public spaces again. That includes bars, restaurants and sporting events — and the State Fair.
“I wouldn’t want to make a definitive call. But I also don’t want to give any false hope on this. I think it would be very difficult to see a State Fair operating,” he said. “I don’t know how you social distance in there. I mean one of the greatest parts of the State Fair is it’s super crowded.”
The 1946 polio epidemic was the last event to stop the fair.
Minnesota students will also stick to virtual learning for the rest of the year. Asked if that’ll be the case next fall, too, Walz said: "The answer is I don't know yet.'“
Walz, a former teacher, said he worries about students potentially falling behind because of the strain of distance learning and the lack of face-to-face contact with teachers and peers.
“These are decisions that will reverberate through a lifetime potentially. We know what educational research shows if you fall a grade or two behind,” he said.
Businesses get new guidance
Employees could begin returning as soon as next week at some manufacturers and businesses that aren’t customer under new protocols that Walz released Thursday.
However, the workers’ returns would be contingent on employers having safe distance, sanitizing and other protocols in place and enforced.
Part of the new executive order could impose up to $25,000 penalties on businesses that retaliate against workers who raise health or safety concerns.
Some 100,000 workers at thousands of businesses could get back to work under the new protocols. However, it won’t help those that depend on customers and crowds — leaving behind struggling restaurants and bars, among others.
Hospitality Minnesota, a trade group, has given Walz a list of safety protocols for reopening.
Some restaurants and bars are doing curbside and takeout orders. But for some, adapting wasn’t possible or lucrative enough, said Liz Rammer, president of Hospitality Minnesota. “Some have closed permanently, and some have closed temporarily.”