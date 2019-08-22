State Fair Food

Fairgoers walk down the street in the morning light at the 2018 Minnesota State Fair. (Evan Frost/MPR News)

1854: Territorial Agricultural Society (governing body of the fair) founded

1854: First territorial fair

1858: Minnesota becomes a state

1859: First Minnesota State Fair

1860: Territorial Society becomes Minnesota State Agricultural Society

1884: The Ramsey County Poor Farm donates 200 acres to be the new home of the fair

1885: First year at present fairgrounds

1901: Agriculture Building built

1904: Manufacturer’s Building (current site of the Creative Activities Building) constructed

1906: Cosgrove, Underwood and Randall Streets named after former Agricultural Society board members

1906: Original Hippodrome built

1907: Fine Arts Center and Progress Center built

1909: Grandstand built

1911: J.V. Bailey House built

1920: Cattle Barn built

1935: WPA employment program formed by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt

- 1930s: Sheep & Poultry Barn

- 1936: Swine Barn

- 1938: Commissary Building

- 1940: Horse Barn

1939: Original 4-H Building constructed

1944: Wooden-domed Agriculture Building burned down

1947: Modern Agriculture Horticulture Building opens

1956: Children’s Barnyard created

1975: Hippodrome renamed Coliseum

1976: Minnesota State Fair History Museum created in Heritage Square

1980: Fine arts competition moved to new home in the Fine Arts Center

1980: Minnesota’s largest juried art show begins in Fine Arts Center

1984: Milking Parlor created

1991: Moo Booth created

2001: Miracle of Birth Center added to the Children’s Barnyard

2001: Adopt-A-Garden Program begins

2002: Minnesota State Fair Foundation established

2002: Grandstand bleachers razed and renovation begins

2003: Foundation develops recognition bricks and benches program in Grandstand Plaza

2005: 4-H and Agriculture Horticulture towers restored

2005: Foundation funds bring back big farm equipment for the year

2005: Foundation adds new disease-resistant elm trees to the fairgrounds

2006: Foundation funds new CHS Miracle of Birth and FFA Center

2006: Coliseum re-named for Lee and Rose Warner

2006: Foundation partners with Minnesota Historical Society on MN150 launch

2006: Historic greenhouse residence restored and named J.V. Bailey House

2007: Foundation funds the new Supreme Champion Beef & Dairy shows

2009: Preservation of the historic Grandstand Marquee

2009: Redesign of Moo Booth, creating an updated venue for agricultural education

