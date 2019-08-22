1854: Territorial Agricultural Society (governing body of the fair) founded
1854: First territorial fair
1858: Minnesota becomes a state
1859: First Minnesota State Fair
1860: Territorial Society becomes Minnesota State Agricultural Society
1884: The Ramsey County Poor Farm donates 200 acres to be the new home of the fair
1885: First year at present fairgrounds
1901: Agriculture Building built
1904: Manufacturer’s Building (current site of the Creative Activities Building) constructed
1906: Cosgrove, Underwood and Randall Streets named after former Agricultural Society board members
1906: Original Hippodrome built
1907: Fine Arts Center and Progress Center built
1909: Grandstand built
1911: J.V. Bailey House built
1920: Cattle Barn built
1935: WPA employment program formed by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt
- 1930s: Sheep & Poultry Barn
- 1936: Swine Barn
- 1938: Commissary Building
- 1940: Horse Barn
1939: Original 4-H Building constructed
1944: Wooden-domed Agriculture Building burned down
1947: Modern Agriculture Horticulture Building opens
1956: Children’s Barnyard created
1975: Hippodrome renamed Coliseum
1976: Minnesota State Fair History Museum created in Heritage Square
1980: Fine arts competition moved to new home in the Fine Arts Center
1980: Minnesota’s largest juried art show begins in Fine Arts Center
1984: Milking Parlor created
1991: Moo Booth created
2001: Miracle of Birth Center added to the Children’s Barnyard
2001: Adopt-A-Garden Program begins
2002: Minnesota State Fair Foundation established
2002: Grandstand bleachers razed and renovation begins
2003: Foundation develops recognition bricks and benches program in Grandstand Plaza
2005: 4-H and Agriculture Horticulture towers restored
2005: Foundation funds bring back big farm equipment for the year
2005: Foundation adds new disease-resistant elm trees to the fairgrounds
2006: Foundation funds new CHS Miracle of Birth and FFA Center
2006: Coliseum re-named for Lee and Rose Warner
2006: Foundation partners with Minnesota Historical Society on MN150 launch
2006: Historic greenhouse residence restored and named J.V. Bailey House
2007: Foundation funds the new Supreme Champion Beef & Dairy shows
2009: Preservation of the historic Grandstand Marquee
2009: Redesign of Moo Booth, creating an updated venue for agricultural education