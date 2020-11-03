In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia. Social Security recipients will get a raise in January _ their first increase in benefits since 2009. Experts expect the increase will be about 3.5 percent. Some 55 million beneficiaries find out for sure Wednesday when an inflation measure that determines the annual cost-of-living adjustment is released. (AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower, File)