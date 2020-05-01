Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday unveiled an extension of his stay-at-home order that allows some additional retail store operations while keeping bars and restaurants takeout-only until May 18.
Retailers and other businesses will be able to offer curbside pickup of purchases starting Monday under the new order, putting up to 30,000 Minnesotans back on the job, according to the governor’s office.
Customer-focused businesses will still likely be disappointed by the new order. For example, salons and barbershops can sell products for curbside pickup but still can’t provide haircuts or other in-shop services.
“Even as we reopen it’s not going to be the same,” he said, but “there is every reason to be positive that Minnesota is going the right way.”
Walz’s announcement came as Minnesota reported nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The number of new cases is increasing significantly faster than the number of recoveries.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:
- 5,136 cases confirmed via 70,276 tests
- 343 deaths
- 1,044 cases requiring hospitalization
- 365 people remain in the hospital; 130 in intensive care
- 2,172 patients recovered
In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases, with 38, while Le Sueur County has 24 confirmed, most of which are recovered. Rice County has 14 confirmed cases and one death; Steele County has 16 confirmed cases; Nicollet County 11 confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County four confirmed; Goodhue County 19 confirmed; Brown County eight confirmed and one death; and Sibley County two confirmed.
Earlier this week, Walz allowed some factory and office workers who don’t have customer-facing jobs back into their work spaces, with safeguards. On Wednesday, he expressed hope that smaller Main Street business could soon reopen with social distancing and other hygiene measures in place.
The governor, though, has made clear that places that depend on public crowds, including bars, eateries and big sporting events, would be among the last to return to normal business operations.
As restrictions relax and testing ramps up, health leaders said Minnesotans should expect to see the COVID-19 outbreak widen, but they expressed confidence that Minnesota’s health care system was prepared to deal with an expected surge of cases and hospitalizations.
A new effort between the state, Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to dramatically ramp-up testing in Minnesota and quickly identify and isolate COVID-19 cases appears to be paying off.
The state on Thursday reported 3,279 completed daily tests from the prior day — the first time daily testing topped 3,000. Walz said the state should be testing 5,000 people daily as part of the plan to reopen the economy.
He urged people to wear masks outside and stay vigilant as the virus continues to spread.
‘No answer’ for inequities
Walz acknowledged at a Thursday press conference that prohibitions are falling harder on Minnesotans who’ve historically been disadvantaged.
Asked about the differences between letting golf courses open while closing public park games and activities, Walz said they’ve using data to judge what activities are safe and can allow for social distancing, but that admitted, “I don’t have a good answer for that.”
While state officials could reconcile golf and social distancing, “we weren’t able to answer that with pickup basketball games,” he said. The stay-home prohibitions “are falling heavily on communities of color and socially disadvantaged communities … I don’t have an answer.”
Deal near on elective surgeries, dental visits?
Walz said Thursday that talks are underway with medical professionals about restarting elective surgeries and dental care visits.
The governor had put a hold on those procedures to preserve crucial protective gear and equipment needed to respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The governor said that hospitals,so far, have enough gear to handle the cases.
Walz said there may be an announcement in the next few days. “If we keep making this progress, we believe that we can do this."
State officials also said it's possible that restarting routine dental visits could also be on the same timeline as elective surgeries.
Summer on?
Even as he expressed hope for the summer, the governor made it clear that summer graduation ceremonies, weddings and youth camps are still a question mark.
He said first lady Gwen Walz, a former teacher, is working on how schools can safely hold graduation ceremonies to give high school seniors their rite of passage. Traditional ceremonies might be difficult to pull off, the governor added, but it remains a goal to give the students some formal recognition.
Recent spike in Stearns Co. cases tied to two poultry plants
Stearns County in central Minnesota is reporting a big jump in coronavirus cases tied to two meatpacking plants.
The county started the week with 55 positive cases of COVID-19. In two days, that number more than tripled, to 166. Health officials say the spike is a result of increased testing focused on hot spots in the county.
Those include two poultry plants, Pilgrim's Pride in Cold Spring, Minn., and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose, Minn., where an undisclosed number of workers have tested positive for the virus.
County Public Health Director Renee Frauendienst said staff have been reaching out to sick workers to provide testing and information.
"What we're trying to do is get in touch with all those people, so that we can talk with them to make sure they understand what isolation and quarantine measures they need to take in order for us to prevent the spread,” said Frauendienst.
Jennie-O says it will pause its operations in Melrose to undergo a facilitywide cleaning.
— Kirsti Marohn | MPR News
24 counties ease property tax deadlines
Several more county boards granted waivers this week to the usual May 15 filing deadline for the year’s first property tax installment. An Association of Minnesota Counties tally lists 24 of 87 Minnesota counties that have done so to date.
While the terms vary by county, most give people until July 15 to pay their homeowner or commercial taxes. Some are still requiring those using escrow accounts to pay on time and others are limiting the exemption to bills of less than $100,000.
The extensions will give more time to pay before penalties and interest kick in, although some counties are not reducing penalties entirely. There are places where businesses and residents must prove they are impacted by COVID-19 to qualify.
The counties that have relaxed listed by the association as of Wednesday are: Aitkin, Brown, Crow Wing, Dakota, Fillmore, Hennepin, Houston, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Mahnomen, Morrison, Mower, Olmsted, Pine, Ramsey, Rice, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Swift, Washington, Winona and Yellow Medicine.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News
MN State schools weigh campus questions for the fall
The state’s regional universities and two-year colleges are considering how to respond to COVID-19 when classes resume later this year.
Administrators are mapping out summer classes and the start of a new academic year in the fall, and are imagining three scenarios, said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of the Minnesota State system, said Wednesday.
“One is the scenario most optimistic — one off minimal disruption — and the second scenario is that social distancing and other safety protocols would still be in place; and then the third scenario we are planning for is another or reinfection,” he said.
Malhotra said that even before the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly a quarter of classes were already online. That number is close to 95 percent now, with only some hands-on requirements left.
— Tim Nelson | MPR News