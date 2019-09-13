In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. The serious lung illness affecting hundreds of people in the U.S. who vaped cannabis-based oil is giving Canadian health officials pause as that country prepares to allow the sale of vaping products in its legal marijuana market. No illnesses have yet been reported north of the border, but officials are monitoring the situation closely. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)