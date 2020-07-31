School districts are expected to use the two-week infection rate data from the Minnesota Department of Health to assess the risk of COVID-19 in schools. Based on how prevalent COVID-19 is in their areas, districts may choose to pursue in-person, distance learning or a hybrid of both. The current classification is based on county-level case rates per 10,000 residents as of July 30, 2020. These guidelines are subject to change. (Map by Jiwon Choi and David H. Montgomery/MPR News) (Data Source: Minnesota Department of Health)