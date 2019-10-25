In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. photo, Cristina Rodriquez, founder of Silver Lining Dementia Education, gives a Dementia Friends presentation at the Sartell Community Center in Sartell, Minn. ristina Rodriguez will do something she considers fun on her November birthday. She'll teach people about dementia. She hopes to train 40 new Dementia Friends in Sauk Rapids on her 40th birthday.(AP)