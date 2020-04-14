Minnesota deaths tied to COVID-19 rose to 79, up nine from Monday and over the weekend, as the number of people hospitalized jumped by 20, to 177.
One key indicator — the number of people needing intensive care — remained stable at 75, one up from Sunday. Total cases since the pandemic began ticked up to 1,695 with about 54 percent recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated, the state Health Department reported Tuesday.
Regionally, the cases have grown gradually. Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases in south central Minnesota with 22; Le Sueur County is right behind with 21 cases confirmed. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County has five confirmed cases; Steele County nine; Nicollet County seven; Waseca County three; Goodhue County 17; Sibley County one; and Scott County 20.
Nicollet and Scott counties reported the first deaths from the virus in the region.
The latest numbers come a day after Gov. Tim Walz signaled the state planned to move into a more aggressive posture to test for COVID-19 and trace and isolate those infected as part of the next phase of restarting parts of the economy.
Walz and state health leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m. on the ongoing efforts to manage the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the state’s health care system.
Officials continue to caution the virus is much more widespread than what the daily updates indicate, with yet-undiscovered cases potentially higher than 150,000.
With 39 cases and four deaths, Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border continues to have the state’s most severe outbreak of any county relative to its population (19,785). The seven cases and two deaths in tiny Wilkin County, south of Moorhead on the North Dakota border, are also concerning given the number of residents (6,254).
Minnesota has tested nearly 40,000 people for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. But before the state begins returning to normal, Walz said a massive increase in testing — some 40,000 tests a week — will be necessary.
"The way we come out of this — and this is the way we do it nationally — is we have to test, and we have to trace, contact tracing, and we have to isolate the people who need to be isolated and this has to be on a massive scale,” he said.
The governor added that his administration was working on guidance for outdoor activities, including golf and fishing, but said it was too early to tell if the stay-at-home order will last beyond May 4.
Among the other updates posted Tuesday by the Health Department:
The latest deaths include six in Hennepin County, with one each in Ramsey, Dakota and Wilkin counties.
70 of Minnesota’s 87 counties have at least one confirmed case, unchanged from Monday.
Ages of those in Minnesota who’ve died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began range from 56 to 100.
Walz has also extended his “peacetime emergency” order through May 13, allowing him to take executive actions to deal with the coronavirus. The order extension drew a rebuke from some House Republicans, who say they’ll try to overturn it this week in the Legislature.
****
Minnesota Orchestra reworks season schedule
The Minnesota Orchestra has restructured the remainder of its current season due to the coronavirus. This involves postponing or canceling all concerts through this June.
The "Summer at Orchestra Hall" season is now pushed back to July 2021.
The orchestra is adding five extra weeks of performances in August and early September this year to accommodate some concerts postponed from the current season. Others from the spring schedule will be part of the 2020-21 season, including two concerts with the band Cloud Cult.
— Euan Kerr | MPR News
Cleveland-Cliffs to idle northern MN mine over pandemic market shock
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said Monday it plans to temporarily idle Northshore Mining in northeastern Minnesota. The company plans to temporarily idle production at Northshore by mid-April with a planned restarted by August.
Cliffs said it will work down current inventory levels from the mine and continue to ship iron ore to fulfill its agreements with steel customers.
In a statement, CEO Lourenco Goncalves said the Cleveland-based company has evaluated market conditions “and the extraordinary disruptions in manufacturing and steel production in North America due to the impact of the COVID-19 market shock.”
Northshore Mining officials said about 470 employees will be laid off, with the remaining 100 employees kept on to maintain the yard and dock crews to load vessels, KBJR-TV reported. The company will also idle Tilden Mine in Michigan by the end of April, with a planned restart in July.
— The Associated Press
Inmates at Hennepin Co. jail, Willow River prison test positive for COVID-19
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the jail has detected its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
In a news release, sheriff's office spokesperson Rob Allen said a man exhibiting symptoms of the virus was booked into the jail last Friday. The man was tested and isolated pending the results of the test. Allen said after the man tested positive, he was notified about his status and was released to isolate at home.
Allen said the jail had already implemented safety precautions to prevent an outbreak including suspending visits, training jail staff on sanitation and the use of personal protective gear and isolating symptomatic inmates or those who may have been exposed to the virus.
The state Department of Corrections said on Monday an inmate at the Willow River correctional facility has also tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Sunday, 11 inmates at the Moose Lake prison have tested positive. Moose Lake had the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in a Minnesota adult prison. Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell has said the release of some state prisoners because of the coronavirus could happen as early as this week.
— Brandt Williams | MPR News and The Associated Press