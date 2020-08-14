Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 437 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA BENTON KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MORRISON RENVILLE SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS TODD WRIGHT IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BROWN NICOLLET IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA REDWOOD IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS LAC QUI PARLE POPE STEVENS SWIFT YELLOW MEDICINE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, BENSON, ELK RIVER, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD, GRANITE FALLS, HUTCHINSON, LITCHFIELD, LITTLE FALLS, LONG PRAIRIE, MADISON, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, MORRIS, NEW ULM, OLIVIA, REDWOOD FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, ST CLOUD, ST PETER, AND WILLMAR.