Minnesota’s unemployment rate held steady at 4% in June, the same as the month before, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday.
The June data showed some good news for Black Minnesotans: The unemployment rate for Black workers fell to 4.5%, down from nearly 7% in May based on 12-month moving averages. For Latino workers, the rate was unchanged at 6.6%. The rate for white workers dropped to 4.9%, from 5.1% in May.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate is lower than the national rate, which increased slightly to 5.9% in June. Additionally, labor force participation rate here was higher — nearly 68%, compared to 61.6% nationally.
The state has regained about 245,800 of the jobs lost between February and April 2020. That’s about 60% of the 416,300 jobs lost.
Job growth has been unsteady as Minnesota emerges from the worst of the pandemic recession, according to DEED. The state was down 600 jobs in June, the first net loss since December 2020.
Six sectors lost jobs: education and health services, financial services, construction, leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and mining and logging.
Gains in five industries made up for some of those losses: trade, transportation and utilities, government, professional services, information and other services.